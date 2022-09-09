CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 14, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 2 p.m., with the rest of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 76. Winds will be northwest in the morning at 10–15 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. alongside mostly cloudy skies and a low of 51. The winds will be west-northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO