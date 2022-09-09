Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
Community Doctors Join Circle of Champions in 2022
Dr. Sandra Surbrugg and Dr. Robert Prentice have been outstanding members of the Cheyenne community for almost 50 years, earning them the title of the newest inductees into the Circle of Champions. They have dedicated their lives to working in and improving the healthcare industry in Cheyenne, both in practice and in leadership.
“Ghost Hires” A Problem For Wyoming Employers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Randy Cooke, owner of Aamco Transmissions Total Car Care in Cheyenne, has been spending a lot of time this year trying to fill positions. He uses job sites such as Indeed.com and Zip Recruiter. He said the pay is competitive at his locally-owned small business, but the response to the job postings in the past year have been dismal.
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman's watch party locations as voting continues-Live pkg_ Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is growing as voting starts to wind down and those results start to come in. We are hearing that big crowds were at polling stations, making sure that their voices and votes were heard across Wyoming, with constant voter turnout since the polls opened at 7 am this morning.
Cheyenne Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department announced today that Captain David Janes has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. In a release from the department, Captain Janes graduated from the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National...
Cheyenne residents face chance of showers and thunderstorms
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 14, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 2 p.m., with the rest of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 76. Winds will be northwest in the morning at 10–15 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. alongside mostly cloudy skies and a low of 51. The winds will be west-northwest between 5 and 15 mph.
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/13/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Daouda C. Cisse, 20 –...
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
