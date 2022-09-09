Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council approves back-angle parking on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back-angle parking for the city was approved by the Cheyenne City Council during its regular meeting Monday night, Sept. 12. Back-in angle parking is a method that, according to the amendment, has been expanding throughout the United States. In this method, vehicles reverse into spots for street parking, with their front end being angled toward the right or the way in which traffic is traveling.
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/13/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents face chance of showers and thunderstorms
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 14, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 2 p.m., with the rest of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 76. Winds will be northwest in the morning at 10–15 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. alongside mostly cloudy skies and a low of 51. The winds will be west-northwest between 5 and 15 mph.
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
county17.com
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute over a pound of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute over a pound of methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 600 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire. An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
JBS building catches fire in Greeley
Firefighters rushed to the JBS hide processing building in Greeley on Wednesday night. The fire was at the building on 6th Avenue behind the meat processing plant. The building was evacuated and no one was hurt. The fire was ruled an accident. Greeley fire said this fire is an example to be careful with equipment that produces sparks during hot and dry weather.
theshelbyreport.com
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
shortgo.co
Community Doctors Join Circle of Champions in 2022
Dr. Sandra Surbrugg and Dr. Robert Prentice have been outstanding members of the Cheyenne community for almost 50 years, earning them the title of the newest inductees into the Circle of Champions. They have dedicated their lives to working in and improving the healthcare industry in Cheyenne, both in practice and in leadership.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Ghost Hires” A Problem For Wyoming Employers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Randy Cooke, owner of Aamco Transmissions Total Car Care in Cheyenne, has been spending a lot of time this year trying to fill positions. He uses job sites such as Indeed.com and Zip Recruiter. He said the pay is competitive at his locally-owned small business, but the response to the job postings in the past year have been dismal.
coloradosun.com
Parents of Loveland woman file wrongful death lawsuit against trucker whose load hit bridge, causing crash
The parents of a 32-year-old woman killed last month on Interstate 25 after a truck driver’s load hit an overpass are suing a Colorado towing company and the driver for wrongful death, according to court documents filed Wednesday. An excavator on the driver’s semitruck hit an overpass, causing a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department announced today that Captain David Janes has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. In a release from the department, Captain Janes graduated from the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
