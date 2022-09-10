Read full article on original website
Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.
King Charles to host world leaders ahead of Queen's funeral
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world will travel to London over the weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to be hosted by King Charles the day before her funeral.
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details Thursday about the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at 96 and her private interment later Monday. Her death at her beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat ended the monarch’s 70-year reign. Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, said the funeral and events over coming days are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.” Tens of thousands were standing in a line Thursday that snaked for more than four miles along the River Thames in London, waiting to file in silence past her coffin.
Lilibet Diana’s Birth Certificate Is Different From Archie’s In Terms Of Royal Titles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been widely criticized by the public eye after stepping away from royal duties, and this scrutiny has also passed down to their children, Archie and Lilibet. Now, people wonder just how they plan to raise their children, in addition to wondering how the royal parents filled out their second child’s birth certificate because according to reports, the parents decided to do things a little differently.
Tennis-Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, has announced he will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London.
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.
Carlos Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup Finals opener
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage.
