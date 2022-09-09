ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
focushillsboro.com

New Low-cost Residences Have Opened In Forest Grove

The complex, named for former city councilor Adolph ‘Val’ Valfre, received 470 inquiries for its 36 residence units. A new affordable housing community is open on Main Street in Forest Grove. The units at the Valfre at Avenida 26 were made possible by a 2018 Metro housing bond,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

New affordable apartments open in Forest Grove

The complex, named for former city councilor Adolph 'Val' Valfre, received 470 inquiries for its 36 units.A new affordable housing community is open on Main Street in Forest Grove. The units at the Valfre at Avenida 26 were made possible by a 2018 Metro housing bond, which covered $3.7 million of the $13.5 million development. The development is named after Adolph "Val" Valfre, a U.S. Air Force veteran, former Forest Grove city councilor and retired executive director of the Housing Authority of Washington County. At an opening ceremony earlier this month, Valfre said the complex received 470 inquiries for its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Ne 93rd#Trimet#Ne Glisan
iheart.com

Source Of White Substance In Fanno Creek Identified

Something mysterious was happening to Fanno Creek near the Red Electric Bridge. The water was turning white. Environmental Services’ spill response team began receiving reports from the public beginning the Tuesday before Labor Day and continuing through Saturday. During those days, investigators scouted the creek near the new pedestrian bridge at SW Bertha Boulevard near Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway as well as upstream properties. On Sunday, an investigator found the source: A pollution remediation project at a dry cleaners’ property on 6337 SW Capitol Highway was using a white liquid on site, and somehow that substance was reaching the creek.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Oregonian

Beaverton sensor manufacturer Senva sells to Italian firm for $34 million

Senva, a Beaverton company that makes sensors for air conditioning systems, has sold to an Italian firm for $34 million. Founded in 2007, Senva employs 75 and is in the process of expanding into a 34,000-square-foot factory and research laboratory. The new owner is Carel Industries, an Italian air conditioning company that reported worldwide sales of more than $420 million last year.
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees

Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
GRESHAM, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Disabled Residents Sue City Over Homeless Camps

Homeless Camps now have another foe. Portlanders with disabilities is suing the city over tents on sidewalks. Those tents make up the homeless camps this news outlet has done reporting around. The disabled’s class action lawsuit seeks to force the city to eliminate homeless camps. They say that the camps violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy