Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods
The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.
‘It’s dehumanizing’: Hillsboro low-income tenants face rent increase
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A low-income tenant at an apartment building in Hillsboro says he's facing a rent increase of more than $300 a month. He's one of many at the Alma Gardens apartments who received a notice that their rent will climb in November. Several of Alma Gardens' tenants...
BG council approves amended agreement for apartments, retail on West Main Street
A planned development on Battle Ground’s Main Street that features hundreds of apartments and commercial property has received the go-ahead to move forward. The Battle Ground City Council voted 5-2 to approve the “West Main Commons” development agreement between the city and the developer, Deacon Development, on Sept. 6.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
New Low-cost Residences Have Opened In Forest Grove
The complex, named for former city councilor Adolph ‘Val’ Valfre, received 470 inquiries for its 36 residence units. A new affordable housing community is open on Main Street in Forest Grove. The units at the Valfre at Avenida 26 were made possible by a 2018 Metro housing bond,...
Portland firefighters, police back Hardesty’s opponent for commissioner
The Portland Fire & Rescue Association is not backing its own Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the department, but rather endorsing her opponent.
New affordable apartments open in Forest Grove
The complex, named for former city councilor Adolph 'Val' Valfre, received 470 inquiries for its 36 units.A new affordable housing community is open on Main Street in Forest Grove. The units at the Valfre at Avenida 26 were made possible by a 2018 Metro housing bond, which covered $3.7 million of the $13.5 million development. The development is named after Adolph "Val" Valfre, a U.S. Air Force veteran, former Forest Grove city councilor and retired executive director of the Housing Authority of Washington County. At an opening ceremony earlier this month, Valfre said the complex received 470 inquiries for its...
‘It’s frustrating’: Homeless camp wreaking havoc on Portland small business
A decades-old small business in North Portland says a homeless camp next door is causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in theft, and they’re getting no help from the city.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
Source Of White Substance In Fanno Creek Identified
Something mysterious was happening to Fanno Creek near the Red Electric Bridge. The water was turning white. Environmental Services’ spill response team began receiving reports from the public beginning the Tuesday before Labor Day and continuing through Saturday. During those days, investigators scouted the creek near the new pedestrian bridge at SW Bertha Boulevard near Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway as well as upstream properties. On Sunday, an investigator found the source: A pollution remediation project at a dry cleaners’ property on 6337 SW Capitol Highway was using a white liquid on site, and somehow that substance was reaching the creek.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Yes, Fred Meyer is carding all customers for alcohol purchases — and scanning driver license barcodes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Fred Meyer customer recently reached out to KGW about his experience with the grocery chain's new carding policy for alcohol purchases. He went to buy beer at a Fred Meyer in Beaverton and was asked to show his ID. That part wasn't too unusual, he said, but what came next was a surprise.
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
Beaverton sensor manufacturer Senva sells to Italian firm for $34 million
Senva, a Beaverton company that makes sensors for air conditioning systems, has sold to an Italian firm for $34 million. Founded in 2007, Senva employs 75 and is in the process of expanding into a 34,000-square-foot factory and research laboratory. The new owner is Carel Industries, an Italian air conditioning company that reported worldwide sales of more than $420 million last year.
Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees
Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Disabled Residents Sue City Over Homeless Camps
Homeless Camps now have another foe. Portlanders with disabilities is suing the city over tents on sidewalks. Those tents make up the homeless camps this news outlet has done reporting around. The disabled’s class action lawsuit seeks to force the city to eliminate homeless camps. They say that the camps violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribes, Describes a Vision for Willamette Falls
Every second, 30,849 cubic feet of water plunge over the edge of Willamette Falls. Among American waterfalls, that’s second in volume only to Niagara, even though the signature falls on the Willamette River is 130 feet shorter. Another difference: You can visit Niagara Falls. Willamette Falls is a lot...
Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
