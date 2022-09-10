Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic

The creator of the independent game Beast Breaker, Vodeo Games, has stated that it is closing down due to its inability to find money from investors or publishers. The developer of Vodeo Games alerted followers through the main Vodeo Games Twitter account that it is out of money and cannot continue to support the staff as a whole. As a last-ditch effort, Vodeo has stated that it would continue to work on the Steam version of Beast Breaker in the hopes that it will attract many new players, but the developer won’t be releasing any further games after that. Vodeo then expresses gratitude to the supporters and says it is pleased with everything achieved in the time available.

