New Orleans, or NOLA, is famous for its vibrant nightlife, exciting music, and outstanding cuisine. It’s multi-cultural, which makes it instantly comfortable and welcoming to everyone. It’s also known for its festivities, including the most notable Mardi Gras. In addition, the city is an economic and commercial hub and has one of the busiest ports. All of these are enough to attract you to move to this city. However, there are things to consider before deciding to live permanently in the Big Easy, and we listed them below.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO