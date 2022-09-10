ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig

Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
HANAHAN, SC
abcnews4.com

Hanahan High School announces interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Steve Blanchard is currently serving as Hanahan High School's interim football head coach. Art Craig will not be coaching the upcoming game.
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant travel baseball team secures championship

The Atlantic Alphas from Mount Pleasant took home first place at the Top Gun Baseball Championship at Shipyard Park. The travel baseball team beat teams from Virginia and North Carolina during the weekend tournament to secure the victory. On Sept. 2, the Alphas beat Eastern Impact out of North Carolina...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Bill Murray and a RiverDogs' Game 1 playoff win; on to Myrtle Beach

It’s not quite the kind of rivalry sparking heated loyalties and divided families on either side of downtown Georgetown. But an energetic crowd of 4,004 at Riley Park showed up to see the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-1 in a Sept. 13 start to the best-of-three Carolina League South Division Championship Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke

The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Little grows its Charleston presence

Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Action News Jax

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
RAVENEL, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Lights restored after crash near IOP Connector and Hungry Neck Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are responding to a Monday afternoon crash in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the collision happened on the Isle of Palms Connector at Hungry Neck Boulevard. “The traffic lights are out at multiple intersections along Hungry...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

