Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig
Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
abcnews4.com
Hanahan High School announces interim head football coach in place of Art Craig
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Steve Blanchard is currently serving as Hanahan High School’s interim football head coach. Art Craig will not be coaching the upcoming game. ABC News 4 reached out to officials with the Berkeley County School District. A spokesperson provided the following statement: "Coach Steve Blanchard...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant travel baseball team secures championship
The Atlantic Alphas from Mount Pleasant took home first place at the Top Gun Baseball Championship at Shipyard Park. The travel baseball team beat teams from Virginia and North Carolina during the weekend tournament to secure the victory. On Sept. 2, the Alphas beat Eastern Impact out of North Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Bill Murray and a RiverDogs' Game 1 playoff win; on to Myrtle Beach
It’s not quite the kind of rivalry sparking heated loyalties and divided families on either side of downtown Georgetown. But an energetic crowd of 4,004 at Riley Park showed up to see the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-1 in a Sept. 13 start to the best-of-three Carolina League South Division Championship Series.
This Is South Carolina's Best Sports Bar
Mashed found the best sports bar in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier
Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke
The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
charlestondaily.net
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
crbjbizwire.com
Little grows its Charleston presence
Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
The Post and Courier
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days. The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
The Post and Courier
CCSD trustees changing how they run their meetings. Here’s how that looks in other cities.
Charleston County School District trustees want to change the way they run their meetings, but the process has created some confusion and concern in the community. CCSD school board meetings typically cover everything from academic performance to safety recommendations to student transfer requests. Now, board members want to make academic...
counton2.com
Lights restored after crash near IOP Connector and Hungry Neck Blvd.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are responding to a Monday afternoon crash in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the collision happened on the Isle of Palms Connector at Hungry Neck Boulevard. “The traffic lights are out at multiple intersections along Hungry...
