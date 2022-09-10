CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO