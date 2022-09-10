ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

E--Perdomo (13). LOB--Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR--W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB--McCarthy (18). Umpires--Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon. T--3:18. A--22,971 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .324; McNeil, New York, .321; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .300; M.Machado, San Diego, .299; Arenado, St. Louis, .298; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .291; Hoerner, Chicago, .291. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 110; Freeman, Los Angeles, 104; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 101; Swanson,...
MLB
ESPN

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

HBP--Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil). Umpires--Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Laz Diaz. T--3:14. A--28,522 (41,922). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

E--Wong (14). LOB--Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 7. 2B--Pujols (13). HR--Arenado (29), off Burnes; Nootbaar (12), off Burnes. RBI--Taylor (47), Arenado (96), Molina (20), Nootbaar (36), Pujols (50). CS--Wong (5). SF--Taylor. Runners left in scoring position--Milwaukee 7 (Tellez 3, Yelich, McCutchen 3); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson, Edman, Molina, Donovan). RISP--Milwaukee 0...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
ESPN

Oakland 8, Texas 7

A-walked for Thomas in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-reached on error for Garcia in the 9th. 1-ran for Bride in the 8th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 3-ran for Lowe in the 9th. E--Machín (7), Seager (17). LOB--Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B--Laureano (18), Machín...
MLB
ESPN

Rodríguez a 25/25 rookie, Mariners beat Padres 6-1

SEATTLE --  Julio Rodríguez hit the fourth leadoff home run of his rookie season, Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both went deep, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday. Seattle rebounded quickly from being shut out for the first time in nearly...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy

VANCOUVER --  Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy