Boys Soccer beats Winamac Community 9 – 0
The Bomber picked up their ninth win of the season defeating Winamac 9-0. The Warriors put a great fight for the first 20 minutes of the game, holding the Bombers to just 2 goals. After that the Bombers aggresiveness and passing led to a flurry of goals to end the half with 6 goals, three of which were penalty kicks. In the second half, the younger players were able to get more experience and did a great job listening to the upperclassmen. The Bombers put in their 9th goal with 14 minutes left on the clock to end the match. The defense earned yet another shotout but more impressively limited to the Warriors to just 1 shot on goal.
Boys Soccer Places 5th in HC Tournament with 5-0 win over Central Catholic
The Bombers completed yet another shutout with 5 goal performance over the Kinights. The defensive line of Brandenburg, Rule, and Murrilo Caberra limited the Knights offense to just 2 shots on goal, which Andrew Cain easily saved. Offensively, the Bombers were lead by Dalton Henry with 2 goals and 2 assist, DJ Handford with 1 goal and 2 assists, Brian Rule and Adam Martinez each with a goal, and Cohen Craig with 1 assist.
Girls 7th Grade Volleyball defeats Winamac
Monday evening the 7th grade Lady Bomber volleyball team traveled to Winamac and defeated the Warriors in 2 sets. The Bombers won by scores of 25-9 and 25-21. Bryn Webb & Kinsley Metzger led the team in serving with 9 and 8 aces respectively. Hailey Schanlaub, Reese Groom & Kynadie Witherington each added 2 aces. Team record is now 4-0! Lady Bombers host Tri County Thursday.
Lady Bombers defeated the Warriors in 3
The Lady Bombers brought home their 2nd win against the Winamac Warriors Monday evening! The A teams record is now 2-2. Serving for the Bombers was Alivia Cain 10/13 with 6 aces, Emily Lucas 9/10 with 2 aces, Rylie Moore 4/7 with 1 ace, and Willow Souza 3/5 with 1 ace.
Lady Bombers fall to Lafayette Jeff
Lady Bomber Soccer hosted Lafayette Jeff on Saturday. Lady Bombers played hard but came up short with a score 6-1. Libby Dixon(Jr) had a goal for the Lady Bombers. Lady Bomber are traveling to Twin Lakes Monday game time is at 4:30.
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Twin Lakes 3 – 1
The Lady Bombers opened up conference play on the road last Tuesday and struggled offensively. The Bombers had to many hitting errors on the evening and took a 3 set to 2 loss.
RCMS Boys Compete at RCMS Cross Country Invite
On Saturday, September 10th, Rensselaer Middle School hosted the 46th Annual Rensselaer MS Invite. This meet consisted of 360 total boy participants from 23 teams competing in three races. Upon completion of the three races, the results were then combined. Rensselaer boys finished 5th out of 23 teams. Finishers include:
