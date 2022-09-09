The Bomber picked up their ninth win of the season defeating Winamac 9-0. The Warriors put a great fight for the first 20 minutes of the game, holding the Bombers to just 2 goals. After that the Bombers aggresiveness and passing led to a flurry of goals to end the half with 6 goals, three of which were penalty kicks. In the second half, the younger players were able to get more experience and did a great job listening to the upperclassmen. The Bombers put in their 9th goal with 14 minutes left on the clock to end the match. The defense earned yet another shotout but more impressively limited to the Warriors to just 1 shot on goal.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO