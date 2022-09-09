Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Construction ramps up to replace Hunter Mill Road bridge near Vienna
Construction is ramping up today (Sept. 14) on the $5.2 million project to replace the one-lane Hunter Mill Road bridge that runs over Colvin Run near Vienna. A new two-lane bridge where Hunter Mill crosses Colvin Run right near the border of Reston and Vienna is set to replace the nearly five-decade-old, weight-restricted one-lane bridge currently there.
Fairfax County board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways
Lee and Lee-Jackson highways may officially no more. In a 9-1 decision, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to change names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50 respectively. “This is a necessary and important change for Fairfax County. We will continue to strive to...
Morning Notes
Program to Control Deer Population in Fairfax County Begins — “Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population.” [WTOP]
Aging Well: Is your swimming pool the fountain of youth?
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Swimming laps is a terrific, low-impact exercise option and a pleasant way to work out… But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
Study recommends more crosswalks, wider sidewalks in Huntington Metro corridor
A new county-supported study is recommending pedestrian and bike-friendly improvements in the Huntington Metro corridor, including more crosswalks, wider sidewalks, additional lighting, and increasing shared-use paths. At a virtual meeting tomorrow (Sept. 14) night, a Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) study – “Huntington Metrorail Active Transportation Study” – will...
Town of Herndon Mayoral Election: Meet Mayor Sheila Olem
Mayor Sheila Olem is running against councilmembers Sean Regan and Jasbinder Singh in the upcoming mayoral race on Nov. 8. This week, FFXNow will feature candidate statements in their unedited form. Statements are published in the order in which they are received. What are your top three priorities for the...
Morning Poll: Where are you working now — online or in person?
There has been no shortage of thinkpieces about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workplaces, from the waning demand for office space to widespread staffing deficits as workers reevaluated their goals and working conditions. One trend that may be here to stay is the growing acceptance of remote work, with...
Reno of the Month: Design elements that are dating your home
Nobody likes to hear their home is starting to date and look its age, or that a “must have it” design choice they made may have seen its day. But, it’s a fact of life that, as time goes on, interior design trends and aesthetics evolve and what was “in” twenty or thirty years ago is now ready for a refresh. So, let’s take a look at some common design elements that are dating your home — and some ideas for how you can update your space.
JUST IN: Tornado warning in effect in areas of Fairfax County
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Fairfax County this evening, per the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. today (Monday). A map detailing the area that may be impacted is below.
Neighborhood Expert: Where to go apple picking this season
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I would really love for these 85 degree humid days to subside already!. I’m...
CinéBistro’s Tysons Galleria opening pushed to next month
CMX CinéBistro was originally scheduled to open later this month, but the upscale theater chain has pushed its showtime back to October. According to a release, the opening date is now Friday, Oct. 14. The theater/restaurant is opening at 2001 International Drive on the third level. CinéBistro is a...
Delegate race inadvertently reignites ‘Tysons Corner’ name debate
Local reporter Michael Lee Pope has reignited a war on social media over the name Tysons. The micro-debacle started with Pope’s reporting on the race to take over Mark Keam’s 35th District after the delegate announced his retirement. Pope listed Keam’s district as including parts of Vianna, Oakton, Fair Oaks and — crucially “Tysons Corner.”
Multi-agency search leads to arrest in W&OD trail indecent exposures
Local police have arrested a Herndon man in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents near the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in Reston and Herndon. Fairfax County police arrested and charged Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, with five counts of indecent exposure. Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday for warrants from another state.
UPDATED: Residents raise concerns about traffic safety on Spring Street
(Updated on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 to clarify an accident account and add attribution) Increased redevelopment in the Town of Herndon’s transit-oriented core may come with a price: increased concerns about road safety in quiet neighborhoods designed for low speeds, town officials say. Late last month, a Jeep...
Fairfax County police officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest
A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence. Police officer Stephen Copp, who has worked with the police department for 15 years, was arrested while he was off-duty. He was driving a county vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
