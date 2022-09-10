ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
FOX Sports

Twins look to sweep series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (57-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-70, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -175, Royals +148; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports

Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?

NEW YORK — A month from now, the Mets anticipate playing in their first National League Division Series since 2015. But to get there, their performance must be vastly different — and vastly superior — to what they displayed in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Seahawks-49ers, pick

A NFC West rivalry is on the plate in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks head to the Bay to matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off of a gritty Monday night game in...
FOX Sports

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
FOX Sports

It's time for Giants to unleash receiver Kadarius Toney

Saquon Barkley was remarkable for the Giants on Sunday, showing everyone that he really might be back to his old form. He carried them, accounting for nearly half of their total offense. And the Giants can't continue to ask him to do that. The truth is that Barkley needs help...
FOX Sports

Analyzing Broncos' coaching blunder, Vikings on the rise, can Bengals adjust?

Nathaniel Hackett choked. Pure and simple. The goal for every team with Super Bowl aspirations needs to be simple: Win every single game possible. Aim to get the No. 1 seed in your conference, secure the only first-round bye, play one fewer playoff opponent and secure home-field advantage for every game prior to the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports

Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen flashes bright future in win over Broncos

From the moment he was measured at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, it seemed destined that Tariq Woolen would become a Seattle Seahawk. While there is no evidence to suggest that coach Pete Carroll met Woolen with his shirt off — as he famously did during a combine meeting with DK Metcalf a few years earlier — the long-armed, uber-athletic cornerback was seemingly built in a laboratory for Carroll's scheme.
