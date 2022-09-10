Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
FOX Sports
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: Braves' John Smoltz gives his vote for AL MVP | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander welcomes Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz to talk about the heated AL MVP race between New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. John Smoltz talks about who he believes should be AL MVP!
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
FOX Sports
Broncos lose in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle after bizarre decision
SEATTLE — Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett chose to take the ball out of the hands of his highly paid quarterback with the game on the line and instead roll the dice on a long-shot, 64-yard field goal attempt by veteran kicker Brandon McManus. Hackett and the Broncos came...
FOX Sports
Seahawks Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu rising while Niners' Trey Lance struggles
After the first week of the regular season, an unlikely team sits atop the NFC West. Upset winners over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's first time facing his former team, the Seattle Seahawks already have led the division for more days than during all last season. The Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
Twins look to sweep series against the Royals
Kansas City Royals (57-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-70, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -175, Royals +148; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?
NEW YORK — A month from now, the Mets anticipate playing in their first National League Division Series since 2015. But to get there, their performance must be vastly different — and vastly superior — to what they displayed in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Seahawks-49ers, pick
A NFC West rivalry is on the plate in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks head to the Bay to matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off of a gritty Monday night game in...
FOX Sports
After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next
For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step. A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history. Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked...
FOX Sports
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million
The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
NFL・
FOX Sports
It's time for Giants to unleash receiver Kadarius Toney
Saquon Barkley was remarkable for the Giants on Sunday, showing everyone that he really might be back to his old form. He carried them, accounting for nearly half of their total offense. And the Giants can't continue to ask him to do that. The truth is that Barkley needs help...
FOX Sports
Analyzing Broncos' coaching blunder, Vikings on the rise, can Bengals adjust?
Nathaniel Hackett choked. Pure and simple. The goal for every team with Super Bowl aspirations needs to be simple: Win every single game possible. Aim to get the No. 1 seed in your conference, secure the only first-round bye, play one fewer playoff opponent and secure home-field advantage for every game prior to the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen flashes bright future in win over Broncos
From the moment he was measured at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, it seemed destined that Tariq Woolen would become a Seattle Seahawk. While there is no evidence to suggest that coach Pete Carroll met Woolen with his shirt off — as he famously did during a combine meeting with DK Metcalf a few years earlier — the long-armed, uber-athletic cornerback was seemingly built in a laboratory for Carroll's scheme.
FOX Sports
Vikings, Ravens highlight Colin's Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 | THE HERD
After an exciting start to the NFL season, Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 2, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams (despite their losses) and Minnesota Vikings. Who should be in or out of Colin's Top 10 list?
