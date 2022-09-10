ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

theleadernews.com

Arrest made in fatal convenience store shooting

Police have arrested a man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man outside an Independence Heights convenience store, according to the Houston Police Department. James Thomas, 62, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $80,000.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Dayton, TX
Crime & Safety
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
City
Dayton, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering

A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
HARDIN, TX
Sting
fox26houston.com

Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIBERTY COUNTY SWAT SCENE

315PM-Liberty County units are requesting negotiators and SWAT on FM 834 just east of Hardin High School for a male barricaded in a house.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

