Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy gets sick after taking drugs he mistook for candy: Sources
The drugs, colorful in nature and in bags, were confiscated at a scene and left unattended in a box at a substation, ABC13 learned.
theleadernews.com
Arrest made in fatal convenience store shooting
Police have arrested a man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man outside an Independence Heights convenience store, according to the Houston Police Department. James Thomas, 62, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $80,000.
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
cw39.com
HPD arrest 3 suspects in possible connection to Montgomery County homicide
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police arrested three suspects in a stolen SUV that is connected to a homicide investigation early Tuesday morning. Houston police officers were patrolling near East Little York and Airline Drive when they ran the plate of a gold Chevy SUV, and it came back stolen by two homicide suspects in Montgomery County.
Orange Leader
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
bluebonnetnews.com
Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering
A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
Woman allegedly shot ex-boyfriend during physical fight in southeast Houston
The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend went into her home, and they got into a fight before she shot him in fear for her safety, police said.
fox26houston.com
Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Cypress family massacre suspect arrested when he returned to US from China, sheriff says
It took close to nine years, but authorities believe they have the man who killed four members of a family, including two small kids, in custody.
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Mother accused of leaving 8-year-old after she asked her to slow down while driving, records state
The 8-year-old girl was found after an hourslong search. She said she was with her mother, who was allegedly driving erratically and was kicked out of the car when she asked her to slow down.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY SWAT SCENE
315PM-Liberty County units are requesting negotiators and SWAT on FM 834 just east of Hardin High School for a male barricaded in a house.
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
