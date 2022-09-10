Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
History, mystery and an unfinished dream near Biglerville, all for $5.1 million: Cool Spaces
Biglerville $5.1 million property has historical farm, mysterious Lovejoy estate and unfinished lodge. The former Lovejoy Estate and Dalebrook Farm, now called General Mountain Lodge, sits on 634 acres, 503 of which are a nature perserve, near Biglerville, Pa., Auge 11, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 31.
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
Property includes retro home, unfinished lodge, 600+ acres for $5.1M: Cool Spaces
The asking price is $5,190,000 for the property near Biglerville, Adams County, and it holds lots of history, mystery and a 39,000-square-foot unfinished wedding venue lodge. Sitting on 634 acres, 503 of which are in the Adams County Conservancy, the property houses the historic DaleBrook Farm, the incomplete General’s Mountain Lodge and the five-bedroom Lovejoy Estate main house.
Inappropriate pictures sent through software used by Midstate schools
Cumberland Valley School District says someone sent highly inappropriate images using a software system designed for elementary school students, and it isn't the only district to be impacted.
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
WGAL
EMT injured in hit-and-run in York
YORK, Pa. — An EMT was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in York. Police said it happened in the 400 block of West Princess Street. A Dodge Ram pickup truck hit an ambulance door, which hit an EMT, according to police. The EMT was trying to care for...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
abc27.com
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
WGAL
Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
abc27.com
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Pollinator Dinner (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
iheart.com
Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties
>Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties. (York, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is gathering information on a possible rate hike for customers of the York Water Company. The local utility wants to increase water and wastewater rates for more than 70-thousand customers. Under the proposal, a typical monthly water bill for residential customers would increase by about 27 percent. Waste bills would rise from a little over one percent to up to 69 percent, depending on where a customer lives. A final decision on the proposed hike is due by March of next year.
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
Aged images released of 2 girls missing from central Pa. for years
Aged-up photos of two Franklin County girls believed to be abducted by their mother in 2020 have been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Hannah Joy Lee and Skye Deobrah Rex were reported missing from Waynesboro in March 2020, police said at the time. They...
