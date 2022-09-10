ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Property includes retro home, unfinished lodge, 600+ acres for $5.1M: Cool Spaces

The asking price is $5,190,000 for the property near Biglerville, Adams County, and it holds lots of history, mystery and a 39,000-square-foot unfinished wedding venue lodge. Sitting on 634 acres, 503 of which are in the Adams County Conservancy, the property houses the historic DaleBrook Farm, the incomplete General’s Mountain Lodge and the five-bedroom Lovejoy Estate main house.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
