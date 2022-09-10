Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Pub and Church Break-Ins
A Green Bay Man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a local pub and a church and stole cash. Green Bay Police were called to BC’s Saloon at around 5:30 p.m. on September 1st on a report of a man attempting to break into the rear door earlier that morning.
radioplusinfo.com
9-14-22 fdl man faces homicide charges in stabbing incident
A Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with a stabbing incident last month outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Police say a 40 year old Fond du Lac man was stabbed multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. A person of interest was arrested two days later and has been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail since. This week police referred attempted first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31 year old Fond du Lac man.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County inmate ‘booked it’ after kitchen cart-aided escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged. 35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.
Manitowoc Police offer $500 reward for information on stolen power tools
"The incident was reported on Sept. 12 with numerous power tools reported as stolen. The victim stated the tools could have been stolen anytime between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12."
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Rhonda A. Peterson, 42, Two Rivers, Harboring or Aiding a felon on 2/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for sixty (60) days, under the Huber Law, to commence on 09-30-22 by 6:00 p.m. $518.00 court costs imposed, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 10 days jail. Submit DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
UPMATTERS
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
seehafernews.com
Man Found Passed Out in a Vehicle Flees from Manitowoc Police
A 64-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend after attempting to flee from Manitowoc Police. According to police reports, an officer was on patrol just before 2:00 Saturday morning (September 10th) when he noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Western Avenue and South 26th Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Court records: Brown County Jail inmate had help in escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning new information about the Brown County Jail escape as the inmate who was recaptured earlier this week made his initial hearing Friday. Justin Dietrich and another inmate, Justice Thibodeaux, were the last two to face a court commissioner. Prosecutors say Dietrich escaped...
Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders
A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin that saw both vehicles crash into large boulders, with one of them catching fire. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:12 p.m., involving a car and SUV on County Road G about one-half mile west of 210th St. in Eureka, Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
WBAY Green Bay
Several local schools receive social media threats
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local schools received threats on social media Tuesday, but investigators have determined the threats came from outside the area. Oshkosh Police say Oshkosh West High School was one of the schools to report threatening images Tuesday night. There was an additional police presence at the school Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
Multiple police departments investigating 'vague' online threats against schools
Oshkosh Police said Wednesday that officers with their department and other area departments are investigating vague threats involving Oshkosh West High School and schools in surrounding areas.
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
seehafernews.com
New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows
Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
