POTUS

TheDailyBeast

Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG

In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.In the days before his Aug. 10 deposition, according to those two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions, Trump’s legal team asked that the contentious interview at the AG’s office be relocated to a more comfortable, convenient spot for the former president: Trump Tower.The excuse appalled those who read...
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
TheDailyBeast

‘My Son Hunter’ Isn’t Even Fun to Make Fun Of

It’s on par with Don’t Worry Darling for being one of the most talked-about cinematic events of the fall, but just how bad is Goonies star Robert Davi’s film My Son Hunter?On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and returning co-host Kelly Weill review the biopic of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.“It’s got legs on Don’t Worry Darling,” Weill says. “I think I fell into some kind of brain fog while watching it.”According to Sommer, My Son Hunter is, “as folks might imagine, not a positive take on Hunter Biden.” The setup, he...
