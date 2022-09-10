It was a birdie barrage in Scottsdale. The Mirabel Golf Club that hosted the Maui Jim Invitational was ripe for scoring, and Washington took advantage. The 18-team field quickly turned into a track meet with record-shattering low scores across the leaderboard. The Huskies finished with a team score of 31-under 809, earning fifth place in a strong field that exhibited the best that college golf has to offer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO