The Daily
Washington finishes fifth in a low-scoring battle at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
It was a birdie barrage in Scottsdale. The Mirabel Golf Club that hosted the Maui Jim Invitational was ripe for scoring, and Washington took advantage. The 18-team field quickly turned into a track meet with record-shattering low scores across the leaderboard. The Huskies finished with a team score of 31-under 809, earning fifth place in a strong field that exhibited the best that college golf has to offer.
The Daily
Best way to boost attendance? Keep winning.
When head coach Kalen DeBoer envisioned his first several games at Washington, he pictured a packed, raucous Husky Stadium gleefully spectating, and at times participating in, UW victories. “Sold out stadiums, right?” DeBoer said at his introductory press conference. “Sold out Husky Stadium is what it’s going to be all...
The Daily
A look at UW’s recent home games against Top 25 teams
Saturday’s matchup with No. 11 Michigan State is the biggest game to date for head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, and serves as a massive inflection point for the Huskies’ season. Ahead of the clash with the nationally-ranked Spartans, The Daily examines the previous times Husky Stadium has...
The Daily
3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Michigan State
A Big Ten adversary is on the horizon for Washington in its third outing of the 2022 season. No. 11 Michigan State will arrive at Husky Stadium on Saturday, posing the team’s greatest challenge to date. Though widely regarded as underdogs, a win would present a huge opportunity for...
The Daily
PRIMETIME: As lights get brighter for UW, Michael Penix Jr. is in the spotlight
Over 2,500 miles away from his home in Tampa, Florida, fifth-year junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finally stood under center at Husky Stadium. After deferring the opening coin toss, Washington’s junior safety Asa Turner intercepted a Kent State pass on the first play of the season, sending Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ offense scurrying onto the field faster than they had anticipated.
The Daily
UW Board of Regents votes to divest from fossil fuels
At their September meeting, the UW Board of Regents voted to divest funds invested into fossil fuel companies. The new directive comes after a three-year campaign from campus environmental activists and will ensure that UW has no investments in the fossil fuel industry by 2027. “The Board of Regents recognizes...
