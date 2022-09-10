Read full article on original website
Success for party of 'Sweden first' energizes global right
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Sweden Democrats party was founded by neo-Nazis and skinheads in the 1980s. Today, the rebranded and reformed nationalist party stands on the edge of unprecedented influence. Following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime, the anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party in the Scandinavian country. The development is the latest global example of a political force once widely deemed socially unacceptable moving into the political mainstream. Vowing to put “Sweden first” and to “make Sweden good again,” the slogans of party leader Jimmie Akesson echo those that have resonated with ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters in the United States.
BBC
Ukrainian refugee living with Alnwick family feels "at home"
An Ukrainian refugee living with a family in Northumberland has said her son feels like he is "at home". It has been six months since the government launched its Homes For Ukraine scheme, encouraging people to offer room in their own homes for people fleeing the war. About 2,500 Ukrainians...
