Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.
Ingenious House of the Dragon poster lights up the internet
With Westeros and Middle Earth both back on our screens, 2022 is arguably the year of the dragon. And while Amazon's Rings of Power is currently soaking up the headlines thanks to its outrageous budget, HBO's House of the Dragon is already a huge success – and has spawned some ingenious marketing stunts.
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details Thursday about the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at 96 and her private interment later Monday. Her death at her beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat ended the monarch’s 70-year reign. Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, said the funeral and events over coming days are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.” Tens of thousands were standing in a line Thursday that snaked for more than four miles along the River Thames in London, waiting to file in silence past her coffin.
U.K.・
This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet
Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lilibet Diana’s Birth Certificate Is Different From Archie’s In Terms Of Royal Titles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been widely criticized by the public eye after stepping away from royal duties, and this scrutiny has also passed down to their children, Archie and Lilibet. Now, people wonder just how they plan to raise their children, in addition to wondering how the royal parents filled out their second child’s birth certificate because according to reports, the parents decided to do things a little differently.
Are these the best print ads of the decade?
When it comes to voting for the best print ad of the decade there are some fantastic options from some of the biggest brands around, including McDonalds and BBC, that experiment with the medium. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards you can vote below for the best print ad of the last ten years.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Joined William & Kate for Dinner After Reported Ban From a Prior Meal
After reports of the royals gathering for a family dinner following Queen Elizabeth’s casket procession, we’re wondering if they’re healing their wounds or stacking up more grievances. According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate for an “intimate dinner,” which is being perceived as...
The Wendy's logo divides customers by going grey
There was a time when brands saw themselves as existing in a world outside of politics and social issues. They've since realised that isn't the case, and brand activism has become a growing force in marketing, particularly on social media. But that's led to some intense debate about whether the stances taken are meaningful or simply attempts to ride an important issue for a sales boost, and Wendy's is the latest brand to discover that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
History YouTube channel Yarnhub reaches 600k subscribers, with Reallusion’s help
War history YouTube channel Yarnhub has half-a-million subscribers who tune in weekly to watch heroic and captivating stories from famous wars retold as dramatic animated movies. Creating high-quality animated stories weekly isn't easy. Not only do Yarnhub's cinematics need to be engaging and high-quality, they must be historically accurate, which is why Yarnhub turned to Reallusion's best tools - Character Creator (opens in new tab) for character design and generation, iClone (opens in new tab) for animation.
The Muppets have a BIG secret, and it's actually important
So, here's a thing. The Muppets are mostly left-handed. That's right, with all of the things happening in the world right now it's news that my favourite Muppets are almost all left-handed. It may not be the most pressing news, but it put a smile on my face. Having grown...
Can you guess these famous TV shows just from their kitchen floor plans?
One of the mysteries of TV is how everyone has such large, well-equipped kitchens. Even characters of modest means seem to have kitchens that are bigger than many people's homes, but then they do need to fit a film crew in there. Well, now someone's paid tribute to those stunning TV kitchen designs by creating detailed renders of their floorplans. And they've turned the project into a fun quiz that's pretty hard to ace.
Brand Impact Awards 2022: shortlist announced
Our global judging panel has selected 39 projects from 22 different agencies for this year's BIA shortlist. Now in their ninth year, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world, with a rich heritage of past winners that represent the cream of the global design industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herman Miller Mirra 2 review
The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is a stylish chair, and it's supremely adjustable. Once you find the right settings for your body, you'll feel supported while you work and the chair will move with you. Finding those right settings, however, can be a little frustrating and long winded, especially as no instructions are provided with the chair. But with a little persistence, you should find the Mirra 2 a good investment.
People are using DALL-E 2's latest AI art tool to 'uncrop' masterpieces
Ever wondered what was just off to the left while da Vinci was painting the Mona Lisa? Or what hung on the wall behind Van Gogh's Sunflowers? Well, AI's got you covered thanks to DALL-E 2's new outpainting feature. No, DALL-E 2 can't show you what the scene really looked like – that would be truly frightening, but it can now extend a painting beyond the edges of the edges of its original canvas.
Fabrik review
If you have some strong and eye-catching images that you want to put together in a portfolio site, Fabrik is a great choice. You'll have to spend five minutes watching a tutorial video first, but once you've got your head around Fabrik's way of doing things, its interface becomes very easy to use. Top features include being able to password-protect projects, and automatic video uploads from YouTube and Vimeo.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0