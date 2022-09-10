After Week 1 provided us with tons of surprises on the gambling front, we're on to Week 2 of the NFL season. If you checked out last week's trends post, there were a lot of winners you could have cashed in on! Teams that were underdogs of 5.5 to seven points went a whopping 6-2 against the spread (ATS), the under in the over/under hit in 11 of 16 games, the Buffalo Bills covered and won, and the trio of coaches we mentioned all covered — Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Tom Brady and Geno Smith also covered, as the trends predicted.

