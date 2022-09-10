ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
Jalyn Smoot

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated

Albert Pujols could soon become the fourth MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the fourth player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Titans-Bills, pick

Is hoping Sunday's NFL game at the Buffalo Bills ignites the Titans' season, just like it did last year. The Titans beat the Bills 34-31 in Week 6 last season. That was at the early part of a six-game win streak that boosted Tennessee to the AFC's best record after 10 weeks.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Why you should fade Tom Brady, other best bets

Will the New Orleans Saints continue to work their mojo against Tom Brady?. How will the Dallas Cowboys fare in their first game since Dak Prescott got injured?. Are the Chicago Bears for real after their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers?. After a fun opening weekend, I've...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team

The NFL regular season is in full swing, but it's never too early to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII. After the first week, the Denver Broncos saw their odds move following their 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks – predicted to finish last in the NFC West Division – on Monday Night Football.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know

After Week 1 provided us with tons of surprises on the gambling front, we're on to Week 2 of the NFL season. If you checked out last week's trends post, there were a lot of winners you could have cashed in on! Teams that were underdogs of 5.5 to seven points went a whopping 6-2 against the spread (ATS), the under in the over/under hit in 11 of 16 games, the Buffalo Bills covered and won, and the trio of coaches we mentioned all covered — Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Tom Brady and Geno Smith also covered, as the trends predicted.
