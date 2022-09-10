Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuBarberton, OH
Akron Faces a Pair of Horizon League Opponents This Week
AKRON, Ohio- The Akron volleyball team is slated for a pair of matches against Horizon League opponents as the Zips host Youngstown State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, before traveling to Cleveland State's Woodling Gymnasium for a second meeting against the Vikings on Friday, Sept. 16. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+ or followed by live stats.
Pikunas Leads Akron at Jennifer Duke Invitational
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Graduate student Jacinta Pikunas led the Akron women's golf team at the season-opening tournament, finishing in the Top 15 after firing a 72 (+1) final round at the Jennifer Duke Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati at the Losantiville Country Club on Tuesday. Pikunas climbed...
No. 12 Akron Battles No. 22 Ohio State to 3-3 Draw
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY | POSTGAME COMMENTS. AKRON, Ohio – The 12th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team renewed its rivalry with in-state foe Ohio State and the top-25 showdown lived up to the hype as the Zips (4-1-1) and 22nd-ranked Buckeyes (4-0-2) battled to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Akron Seventh After 36 Holes of Jennifer Duke Invitational
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Akron Zips opened the 2022-23 season at the Jennifer Duke Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati at the Losantiville Country Club on Monday. Akron posted a 635 (+67) team total after 36 holes at the Par 71, 6,075-yard Orange course. Jacinta Pikunas led Akron's...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
‘Hoping and praying’: Family speaks out as endangered NE Ohio teen still missing
Eleanor Linek of Twinsburg has been distraught since the disappearance of her daughter Emma Linek.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
One dead in New Philadelphia crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
