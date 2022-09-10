Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees
Heaney is eager to play in the postseason after just missing out last year.
Dodgers News: Doc Not Overly Encouraged with Tony Gonsolin's Latest Update
Looking for good news on Tony Gonsolin, Dave Roberts delivers only so-so news.
Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments
Left-handed relievers Danny Duffy and Victor Gonzalez, both on rehab assignments after missing all season on the IL, were shut down on Monday.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Dodgers: DBacks Continue to Live in Fear That Someone Will Have Fun at Chase Field
Hey, Arizona Diamondbacks! We think Rachel Green said it best on Friends a long, long time ago:. Nine years ago, the Dodgers clinched the NL West at Chase Field, and when they found out the DBacks really didn’t want them to celebrate by jumping in the pool behind the fence in right-center field, those impetuous rascals did just that.
Dodgers: Celebration for Postseason Berth Muted, Bigger Parties Coming Soon
The Los Angeles Dodgers may or may not have clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, but either way, they didn’t go crazy about it. It was commonly assumed that they had clinched after the game, but it appears there’s still technically a chance for some weird tiebreakers to knock the Dodgers out. So the Dodgers still need to win at least one more game this year to assure their postseason spot.
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
WATCH: Woman Freaks Out After High Five from Aaron Judge Following Homer
On his way back to the dugout after hitting his 57th home run of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made one lucky fan's day, giving her a high-five, which she was very happy about. The Yankees would go on to win 7-6 in extra innings.
Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Resurfaces with MLB Team After Stint in KBO
A former Dodger has found a home in the minor-league system of an NL East team.
Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration
The team in Arizona might need to take a cue from Craig Kimbr-Elsa and "Let it Go."
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Officially Recalled, Jackson Optioned
The Dodgers officially clinched the division on Tuesday in a win against the Diamondbacks and now officially have their eyes set on the postseason. Like any team, the Dodgers want to be cautious moving forward with the flurry of injuries already having plagued the team all season long. With notable...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Does Not See Team Letting Up After Clinching
Freddie Freeman is pretty laid-back. Always smiling, always kind, just a sincere, chill dude. Unless you suggest to him that his team might get complacent after clinching their division with 21 games still left to play. If you do that, Freddie will keep a smile on his face, but his answer will not be as friendly as you’re used to.
Dodgers: Clinched, or Not Clinched? Expanded Playoff Tiebreakers Causing Confusion
The Dodgers clinched a postseason berth on Sunday, beating the Padres, 11-2, to guarantee at least a tie with the Brewers, who are currently the first team on the outside of the Wild Card chase looking in and whom the Dodgers beat in the season series, 4-3. The Dodgers didn’t...
Both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin Ejected After Bizzare Seventh Inning Of Guardians Angels Game
Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected in the same inning after disagreeing with the home plate umpire.
