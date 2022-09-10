ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Dodgers: Celebration for Postseason Berth Muted, Bigger Parties Coming Soon

The Los Angeles Dodgers may or may not have clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, but either way, they didn’t go crazy about it. It was commonly assumed that they had clinched after the game, but it appears there’s still technically a chance for some weird tiebreakers to knock the Dodgers out. So the Dodgers still need to win at least one more game this year to assure their postseason spot.
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
