Columbia, TN

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
Community Calendar

Maury County Senior Center will host a three-week “Tablet Workshop” teaching the basics of tablet operations, including email, paying bills online and Facebook. Must be pre-registered, 12 student limit. Classes will be Sept. 15 at noon. Call (931) 380-3950 for more information. Maury Alliance’s Monthly Chamber Coffee will...
Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District

For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect

Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation receives $189K donation

The Maury Regional Health Care Foundation was recently given a $189,567.37 gift from the late Charles and Gail Pigg. “We are very grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Pigg for their deferred gift to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation,” said Joe Kilgore, executive director of the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. “Their generosity will positively impact thousands of lives in our region.”
