Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Ranking Middle Tennessee high school football’s top 10 games in Week 5
There are plenty of opportunities to see good high school football around Nashville this week. I ranked Week 5’s top 10 games, which are all at drivable locations from within the Midstate.
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Mt. Pleasant principal Ryan Jackson named finalist for state award
Former Mt. Pleasant High School principal Ryan Jackson has been named as one of nine finalists for Tennessee’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year. The announcement was made last Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Education in a press release. Jackson left Mt. Pleasant after the 2021-22 school year.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
mainstreetmaury.com
Community Calendar
Maury County Senior Center will host a three-week “Tablet Workshop” teaching the basics of tablet operations, including email, paying bills online and Facebook. Must be pre-registered, 12 student limit. Classes will be Sept. 15 at noon. Call (931) 380-3950 for more information. Maury Alliance’s Monthly Chamber Coffee will...
mainstreetmaury.com
Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District
For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Tennessee father speaks out after losing 2 children within 3 months to violence
Larry Powell said crime in Nashville needs to get under control. He said no parent should have to bury their children three months apart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prentissheadlight.com
Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect
Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation receives $189K donation
The Maury Regional Health Care Foundation was recently given a $189,567.37 gift from the late Charles and Gail Pigg. “We are very grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Pigg for their deferred gift to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation,” said Joe Kilgore, executive director of the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. “Their generosity will positively impact thousands of lives in our region.”
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Franklin County homicide suspect arrested twice in a matter of weeks, had lengthy criminal history
Family of the victim says they did all they could in this case with an order of protection in place against the suspect, who was arrested twice in just the last couple of weeks for violating it.
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 0