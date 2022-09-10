Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Gatlinburg TN Theme Park’s $34 Million Expansion — See Previews
Just within the last week, we reported on a new attraction in Sevierville, Tennessee, proving you need at LEAST a week in the Great Smoky Mountains to get everything in that you want to do. But maybe a week isn't enough anymore. You just know the various tourism commissions in...
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
thesmokies.com
Dig’n Zone construction theme park coming soon to Sevierville TN
If you’re building a construction theme park – one where the chief attractions will be people operating the very machines that are being used to build the amusement park – how can you really tell when you’re done?. The Dig‘n Zone theme park is a 27-acre...
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
Photos: Margaritaville RV resort opens in Pigeon Forge
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville company has expanded its footprint in Sevier County with a massive RV resort and lodge in Pigeon Forge.
Dolly Parton movie props for sale at Sevierville thrift store
Anyone hoping to get their hands on items from Dollywood may have a better opportunity.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!. SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”. “SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and...
wvlt.tv
Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
Farmer preparing for fall festivities in Jefferson County
Farmers have been preparing for months for this time of year as they're about to see more people on the farm for fall festivities.
'I can't even express how much they mean to us' | Roane Co. woman helps keep memories of loved ones alive
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly two years ago, we brought you the story of a woman helping people remember their loved ones in a unique way. Since then, Juanita Jackson of Roane County has been able to reach people across the country, at times mailing orders as far as California.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
103GBF
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 2