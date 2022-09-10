ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
City
Ripley, TN
Sevierville, TN
Government
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Candy Shop#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Souvenir#Travel Destinations#Tennessee When#Skyland Ranch#Skyland Ranch Originally
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!. SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”. “SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
my40.tv

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy