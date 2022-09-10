Read full article on original website
Related
HAIRBALL is Coming to Beaver Dam Kentucky, Enter to Win Tickets!
The ultimate 80s rock experience is coming to Kentucky, here's how you can score a pair of tickets!. Hairball is no stranger to hitting up the Tri-State area, but every time they do, it is always a treat! Trust us when we say, Hairball is an experience and not just a concert! They put on a totally 80s-tastic rock n' roll extravaganza! This time they're bringing more rock n roll characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises...more everything! Hairball is certainly more than just a tribute band... they are an experience, an attitude, and an expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
We Found Extra Passes to Louder Than Life And We Want to Give Them To You
We are counting down to the Louder Than Life Festival happening on September 22 - 25th at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. While going through our prize closet, we came across some extra passes and we want to give them to you! Keep scrolling to enter for the chance to win a pair of General Admission passes.
103GBF
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0