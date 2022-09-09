Read full article on original website
Football plays at Northwestern for first time since 2008
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois football team returns to Chicago to play Northwestern for the first time since 2008 when it plays the Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. This week's game will be just the second meeting...
Women's Golf takes 9th at Missouri State
In their opening tournament of the 2022-23 season, the Southern Illinois Women's Golf team finished in 9th place in the 15-team MSU/Payne Stewart Invitational hosted by Missouri State University with a final score of 910 (+46). "It was a great start to our season," Head Coach Cindy Bodmer said. "We...
