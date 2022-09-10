Ukraine-Russia war: residents of Russian-controlled Kharkiv told to evacuate as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances – as it happened

6.54pm BST

Evening summary

We’re wrapping the blog up for tonight, but you can join us again from tomorrow morning. Here are the key events from the 199th day of the invasion.

Residents in Russian-controlled parts of the Kharkiv region have been advised to evacuate to Russia, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

Ukraine appears to have regained control of the two key cities of Kupiansk and Izium after a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

Photos published by the Ukrainian security forces showed troops in Kupiansk , an important logistical hub for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian ministry of defence confirmed the withdrawal of its troops from Izium , claiming they were being “regrouped” so that efforts could be stepped up in Donetsk.

The Ukrainian flag has also been raised in the city of Balakliya , according to the Kharkiv regional governor.

The UK ministry of defence said Russian forces were “likely taken by surprise” by the counteroffensive.

A woman has been killed and at least 20 civilians injured in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv district, according to the regional governor.

The UN said it has documented “torture and ill-treatment” of prisoners of war held by Russian forces in Ukraine. It also said it had corroborated at least 5,767 civilian deaths, though added that the actual numbers are “likely considerably higher”.

The Ukrainian military said a further 350 Russian soldiers have been killed, bringing the total number since the start of the invasion to 52,250.

6.39pm BST

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar has said its forces finally established full control over the city of Balakliya on Saturday.

Malyar’s online statement comes hours after the Russian defence ministry said it was pulling its troops from the area.

Earlier today, Kharkiv’s regional governor said the Ukrainian flag had been raised in the city.

6.35pm BST

Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said.

The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine’s second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.

Ukraine’s forces have mounted a vast counter-offensive in the surrounding Kharkiv region in recent days, recaptured dozens of towns and villages from Russia in a swift mechanised assault.

Synehubov earlier said Russia had stepped up shelling of the city in response.

5.19pm BST

Some pictures here from Kharkiv today as Ukrainian forces continue to make rapid advances in the north-east of the country.

The counteroffensive has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

A destroyed military tank in Balakliya, Kharkiv, on Saturday Photograph: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

A man with a bicycle walks past a destroyed military vehicle in Balakliya, earlier today. Photograph: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

A woman cycles past a heavily damaged building in Balakliya on Saturday. Photograph: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

5.11pm BST

Residents in Russian-controlled parts of Kharkiv told to evacuate to Russia

Residents in Russian-controlled parts of the Kharkiv region have been advised to evacuate to Russia, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

The area’s Russian-installed administrator Vitaly Ganchev reportedly said doing so would “save lives”.

It comes after the Russian defence ministry said it was pulling troops out of two key towns in the region as Ukrainian troops made rapid advances.

The towns, Izium and Balakliya, are crucial military supply hubs.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s adjoining Belgorod region, said on messaging app Telegram that food, heating and medical assistance were being provided to people queuing to enter Russia in vehicles at the Logachevka border crossing.

Andrey Turchak, a senior official in the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, said a volunteer corps had been deployed to help those fleeing Ukraine for Russia, and reported more than 400 vehicles at the border.

4.15pm BST

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he has spoken to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarise the plant,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

4.05pm BST

Summary

If you’re just joining us, here’s a quick round-up of the day’s events in Ukraine so far…

Ukraine appears to have regained control of the two key cities of Kupiansk and Iz ium after a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

Photos published by the Ukrainian security forces showed troops in Kupiansk , an important logistical hub for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian ministry of defence confirmed the withdrawal of its troops from Iz ium , claiming they were being “regrouped” so that efforts could be stepped up in Donetsk.

The Ukrainian flag has also been raised in the city of Balakliya , according to the Kharkiv regional governor.

The UK ministry of defence said Russian forces were “likely taken by surprise” by the counteroffensive.

A woman has been killed and at least 20 civilians injured in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv district, according to the regional governor.

The UN said it has documented “torture and ill-treatment” of prisoners of war held by Russian forces in Ukraine. It also said it had corroborated at least 5,767 civilian deaths, though added that the actual numbers are “likely considerably higher”.

The Ukrainian military said a further 350 Russian soldiers have been killed, bringing the total number since the start of the invasion to 52,250.

The Ukrainian government said it is currently negotiating a $1.5bn (£1.3bn) package of financial aid with the US to help it buy gas.

The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock , arrived in Kyiv this morning for an unannounced visit, saying Germany would “continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary”.

The Russian ambassador to the UK has congratulated King Charles III on his ascension to the throne, wishing him a “long and illustrious reign, as well as prosperity for your people”.

3.28pm BST

Russia confirms Izium retreat

The Russian ministry of defence has confirmed the retreat of Russian forces from Iz ium and Balakliya .

In a statement published by state media outlet RIA Novosti , the ministry claimed a decision had been made to “regroup the Russian troops stationed in the Balakliya and Izium regions” and “step up efforts in Donetsk ” so as to “achieve the stated goals of the special military operation” and “liberate” the Donbas .

It also claimed that a number of “distraction and demonstration events” had been staged in order to conceal the “real actions of the troops” and allow the withdrawal.

2.56pm BST

Footage reportedly shot ahead of the surprise counter-offensive in Kharkiv shows scores of troops performing the Ukrainian national anthem.

An English translation of the anthem’s lyrics reads: “Ukraine is not yet dead, nor its glory and freedom,

“Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.

“Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,

“And we, too, brothers, we’ll live happily in our land.

“We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom,

“And we’ll prove that we brothers are of Cossack kin.”

2.31pm BST

My colleague Shaun Walker has just tweeted this subtitled video of the Ukrainian flag being raised in the city of Balakliya .

1.51pm BST

Here’s a report from our colleagues Lorenzo Tondo and Isobel Koshiw on Ukraine’s apparent retaking of Kupiansk:

Ukrainian forces are continuing to make unexpectedly rapid advances in the north-east of the country, as Kyiv appears to have retaken control of the strategically vital town of Kupiansk and encircled thousands of Russian troops in Izium, Moscow’s stronghold in the north-east sector of the front. Ukrainian troops have in the past few days pushed Russian forces out of a number of settlements in the region that Moscow occupied since the first days of its invasion. In a video address late on Friday, President Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Related: Ukrainian forces appear to retake Kupiansk amid advances in north-east

1.46pm BST

Ukraine and the US are currently negotiating a $1.5bn (£1.3bn) package of financial aid to help Ukraine buy gas, the Ukrainian government has said.

A statement posted to the government website described talks held on Friday between the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal , and the US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen .

“The parties discussed the issue of energy security and the passage of the heating season. In particular, the assistance of American partners in the purchase of gas,” it said.

“In this regard, negotiations are under way regarding the allocation of a tranche in the amount of $1.5bn from the US EXIM [Export–Import] Bank for the purchase of gas.”

1.45pm BST

The Russian ambassador to the UK has congratulated King Charles III on his ascension to the throne.

A letter to the new king from Andrei Kelin was posted on Twitter by the Russian embassy in London.

“Your Majesty,” it read. “Allow me to join the president of the Russian Federation in extending my heartfelt congratulations to Your Majesty on the Ascension to the throne.

“Please accept my sincere wishes for a long and illustrious reign, as well as prosperity for Your people.”

1.45pm BST

Communities in recaptured areas are coming “back to life” but have seen their homes and infrastructure “destroyed”, Ukrainian officials have said.

About 700 sq km of territory and more than 30 settlements have been recaptured in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

An update posted to Facebook by the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said: “In the liberated territories, the de-occupied communities are coming back to life.

“Demining of the area is under way. Units of the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting stabilisation measures.

“The work of the National Police has been resumed. The police are recording numerous crimes committed by the enemy on Ukrainian soil, and are ready to counter provocations and the infiltration of subversive and intelligence groups.

“The local population is immediately provided with all possible help because the occupiers left behind destroyed infrastructure, destroyed houses of civilians, and heaps of scrap metal.”

1.44pm BST

This is Sam Jones, taking over the blog while my colleague Christy has a break.

1.34pm BST

Ukrainian forces in Kupiansk, say officials

Ukrainian forces have entered Kupiansk , according to officials.

A photo posted to Twitter by the Ukrainian security service showed a group of troops gathered around an armoured vehicle.

A caption said that Kupiansk “was and will always be Ukrainian”.

“We will free our land to the last centimetre,” it added. “Let’s go further! Glory to Ukraine!”

1.19pm BST

Footage purportedly shows Ukrainian troops entering Kupiansk on a tank in the early hours of this morning.

The clip was shared online by a number of Ukrainian outlets and journalists covering the war, but has not been independently verified by the Guardian.

12.56pm BST

Why does Kupiansk matter?

Recent days have seen Ukrainian forces launch a major counteroffensive against Russian forces holding territory in Kharkiv , a region in the east of Ukraine.

The city of Kupiansk sits near what was previously the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the region, and recapturing it would be considered a significant victory for Ukraine.

US-based thinktank the Institute for the Study of War has described the city as Russia’s “key logistical node” in the region, adding that its recapture would “severely degrade” Russian ground lines of communication.

A map shared on Twitter by Veli-Pekka Kivimäki , a senior analyst at the Finnish Security & Intelligence Service, shows that Kupiansk is the point at which the major rail lines in north-east Ukraine converge, meaning its loss could significantly hinder Russian supply lines.

12.36pm BST

Photos being widely shared on social media purport to show Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Kupiansk .

One shared by Iuliia Mendel, a former spokesperson to President Zelenskiy, showed four soldiers standing in front of a building holding a Ukrainian flag. A Russian flag can be seen crumpled on the ground in front of them.

“This is Kupiansk of Kharkiv region,” Mendel wrote. “Glory to Ukraine!”

Another shows a group of three soldiers, also holding a Ukrainian flag, stood on a rooftop said to be in the centre of the city.

The Guardian has not been able to independent verify the photos.

12.08pm BST

Ukraine appears to recapture key cities of Izyum and Kupiansk

Ukraine appears to have recaptured the key cities of Izyum and Kupiansk .

The cities lie south-east of Kharkiv city in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have launched a major counteroffensive in recent days. Analysts said Kupiansk in particular is an important logistical hub for Russian forces in the east of Ukraine.

A number of pro-Russian Telegram channels have said Ukrainian forces now control half of Kupiansk, BBC Russia reports , while Ukrainian sources have told the outlet that Kupiansk has been “completely liberated”.

BBC Russia also reports that pro-Russian channels have said Russian troops have left Izyum. Other channels reportedly said Ukrainian troops were already in the city’s centre.

Late on Thursday, US-based thinktank The Institute for the Study of War said it expected Kupiansk to fall within 72 hours, and that its recapture would “severely degrade” Russia’s ground lines of communication to Izyum.

An intelligence update published by the UK ministry of defence at 6am this morning said that Russian forces around Izyum were “increasingly isolated” and that Ukrainian units were “threatening” Kupiansk.

Claims that the cities have been recaptured have also been shared online by multiple analysts and journalists covering the war in Ukraine. The Guardian has not been able to independently verify the claims.

11.40am BST

Ukrainian flag raised in Balakliya, says regional governor

The Ukrainian flag has been raised in the city of Balakliya , the Kharkiv regional governor has said.

Oleg Sinegubov posted a video of himself addressing the camera to Telegram .

A caption read: “Balakliya is Ukraine! Today, the Ukrainian flag was raised.

“Boys and girls of the armed forces, today you are creating a new history of free Ukraine, we are proud. To be continued…”

Footage shared on social media in recent days showed resident in Balakliya greeting and hugging Ukrainian soldiers following the liberation of the city.

11.17am BST

Russia has sent 1,300 Chechen fighters to the southern Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian military.

It comes as western intelligence suggests that Russian forces in Kherson are coming under sustained pressure from Ukrainian attacks.

In a post to Facebook , the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said “a unit of the so-called ‘Kadyrivtsev’, numbering up to 1,300 people, formed according to national characteristics” had arrived in Kherson.

Kadyrivtsev refers to people serving under Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Kremlin head of the Chechen Republic.

10.53am BST

Residents of areas occupied by Russia in the early stages of the invasion have told the Guardian about what life is like now and the rebuilding that will have to be done.

Vadim, a 65-year-old resident of Borodianka , outside Kyiv, used to live in a third-floor apartment on the town’s central street, but it was destroyed in March by Russian grad missiles.

He now spends hours every day sifting through rubble, picking out fragments of his family’s belongings.

The walk out of town to his garage is long and dispiriting but Vadim has few options. He does not want to live in the temporary accommodation for refugees, where conditions are variable.

This is his home but, like the others who have stayed, he faces a quandary that may quickly become unbearable. If the warmer months were uncomfortable but broadly tolerable, the imminent winter will bring challenges that pose another real threat to life.

“I have nothing left,” he says.

Read the full story from Larisa Kalik and Nick Ames here:

Related: ‘I have no idea what to do’: war-torn towns around Kyiv fear bitter winter

10.25am BST

President Zelenskiy has paid tribute to Ukrainian and foreign journalists who have been killed covering the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in his nightly address , he said that on Friday he met with members of the media who were honoured as part of Independence Day celebrations on 24 August.

“These are reporters, operators, producers, editors and presenters,” he said.

“They all made a significant contribution to our victory in the media confrontation with Russia, to break through Russian propaganda and spread simply the truth about the war, about our independence.”

He added: “A moment of silence was observed for representatives of the media whose lives were taken by this war.

“As of today, they are 38 people – not only citizens of our country, but also foreigners who came to Ukraine for the truth and died from Russian weapons.”

10.14am BST

The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed at least $157.5m (£136m) worth of Russian aircraft and weaponry in the space of just three days.

In a post on Facebook , the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian armed forces said that, between 5 and 7 September, “Ukrainian defenders smashed the enemy’s aerial targets to the tune of $157.5m”.

“And we are talking only about the means of air attack: cruise missiles, airplanes and helicopters,” the post read.

It went on to accuse the Russian government of spending money on “tanks, planes, missiles, helicopters, as well as luxurious palaces of the Putin gang and hundreds of billions of stolen money in the accounts of oligarchs” instead of the “economic development of the country”.

9.43am BST

A woman has been killed and at least 20 civilians injured in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv district, according to the regional governor.

Writing on Telegram , Oleg Sinegubov said Russia has carried out “massive attacks” in Kharkiv city and nearby towns as “revenge” for the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the region.

He said that, at about 1am on Saturday, a home in the Novaya Vodolaz area was shelled and a 62-year-old woman was killed.

Sinegubov added that other “private houses and commercial buildings were damaged, and there were numerous fires”.

He said 14 people, three of them children, were injured in shelling in Kharkiv city on Friday afternoon.

Another five people were hospitalised in the city of Izyum and that at least one other person was injured elsewhere in the Kharkiv region, he said.

9.21am BST

A further 350 Russian soldiers killed, says Ukraine

A further 350 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, according to the latest estimates from the Ukrainian military.

In its latest daily figures, Ukraine’s ministry of defence said total Russian fatalities now stood at 52,250, up from 51,900 on Friday.

It also said Russia had lost a total of 4,584 armoured combat vehicles, 239 military jets, 212 helicopters and 311 multiple launch rocket systems.

The figures follow the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. A tweet by the ministry included the quote: “One cannot plan for the unexpected.”

8.55am BST

The UN says it has documented “torture and ill-treatment” of prisoners of war held by Russian forces in Ukraine.

It also said it had corroborated at least 5,767 civilian deaths and 8,292 civilians injured, though added that actual numbers are “likely considerably higher”.

The findings were laid out on Friday in a briefing from Odesa by Matilda Bogner , the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

“We have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation’s armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment,” she said.

Bogner said that in some places detainees had been deprived of adequate food, water, healthcare, and sanitation, and referred to one penal colony in Olenivka , a Russian-held town in southern Ukraine, where prisoners of war had reportedly been “suffering from infectious diseases, including hepatitis A and tuberculosis”.

She added that her team had been granted “unimpeded access” to places of internment controlled by the Ukrainian government, whereas Russia “has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation”.

8.33am BST

The German foreign minister has arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit.

Annalena Baerbock said the trip, her second since the start of the invasion, was intended to demonstrate Berlin’s support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia .

“I have travelled to Kyiv today to show that they can continue to rely on us,” she said in a statement. “That we will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary with deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support.”

It comes only a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s visited Berlin , where he repeated a call for Germany to supply Ukraine with more weaponry.

Over recent weeks, Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv.

Heavier weapons like anti-aircraft systems, rocket launchers mounted on pick-ups, and anti-drone equipment are also due in a further military aid package worth over €500m (£438m).

Earlier this week, Berlin said it would also team up with the Netherlands to train Ukrainian soldiers on demining.

Baerbock said it was “clear that Putin is counting on us getting tired of sympathising with the suffering in Ukraine”.

“He thinks that he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy deliveries,” she said.

“This calculation must not and will not work. Because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peace.”

8.30am BST

Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a “very sharp and rapid” advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.



After keeping silent for a day, Russia effectively acknowledged a section of its frontline had crumbled south-east of Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv , Reuters reports.



Vitaly Ganchev , head of the Russian-backed administration in the Kharkiv region, said on state television:

The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several settlements have already come under the control of Ukrainian armed formation.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy , said later that Kyiv’s forces had liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region so far and that fighting continued in the eastern Donbas region and the south.

Ganchev had claimed his administration was trying to “evacuate” civilians from cities including Izium, Russia’s main stronghold and logistics base in the province.



Zelenskiy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube that Russian defenders in Izium were almost isolated. He said hundreds of Russians had died so far and several hundred more had been taken prisoner, citing what he described as reports from the frontline.

8.04am BST

Russian forces taken by surprise, says UK

As we just mentioned, the UK’s Ministry of Defence is reporting that Ukraine’s counter-offensive has taken Russian forces by surprise.

Ukrainian troops, it adds, have advanced 50km (31 miles) along a narrow front line and have retaken or surrounded several towns.

It says:

Ukrainian units are now threatening the town of Kupiansk; its capture would be a significant blow to Russia because it sits on supply routes to the Donbas front line. With Ukrainian operations also continuing in Kherson, the Russian defensive front is under pressure on both its northern and southern flanks.

8.01am BST

Summary

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s continuing live coverage of the war in Ukraine . Here’s a rundown of the latest developments as it passes 10am in Kyiv on the 199th day of Russia’s invasion.