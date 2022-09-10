ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Met chief boosts ‘Line of Duty’ unit to root out prejudice and corruption

By Vikram Dodd Police and crime correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZpj6_0hpit9wo00
Mark Rowley in 2017. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The new Metropolitan police commissioner is recruiting scores of new investigators to root out prejudiced and corrupt officers, the Guardian has learned.

Mark Rowley starts on Monday and will launch a 100-day plan to turn Britain’s biggest force around after it became mired in repeated crises and was humiliatingly judged to be so poor it was placed into special measures by the official inspectorate.

He replaces Cressida Dick, who was ousted in February with the Met facing demands from government and the London mayor to radically reform and drop its defensiveness.

Rowley aims to increase the proportion of crimes the Met solves and boost the number of officers in local neighbourhoods to build relations. He is seeking to lift public confidence, which crashed in the last five years under Dick.

The big drive against prejudiced and corrupt officers will see a boost of more than 30% in the number of investigators in the Met’s own “Line of Duty unit”, known as the directorate of professional standards (DPS).

Scandals that rocked the Met and public trust in it include a serving officer kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard in March 2021.

There have been scandals over vile hate messages exchanged between officers on social media platforms, some bragging about violence against women, some overtly racist and in one case swapping images taken by officers at the scene where two sisters lay murdered.

Rowley’s plans will see more than 130 new investigators recruited into DPS, with more covert work planned and its technical capabilities improved. It will also have faster and more comprehensive access to intelligence systems.

As well as catching more wrongdoing, senior officers in the new Met regime hope the extra investigators will dramatically slash the time it takes to bring discipline hearings against officers suspected of offences.

The plans involve more rigorous monitoring of work phones and computers for signs of wrongdoing. Rowley has decided against, for now, extending that to random checks on personal devices.

The extra officers investigating wrongdoing risk a flurry of cases generating damaging headlines, but the calculation among the new Met leadership is they want to demonstrate a new determination to clamp down on toxic cultures blighting the force. One insider said: “It will get worse before it gets better.”

Rowley replaces Cressida Dick whose five-year term as commissioner ended with her resignation after she alienated both the Home Office and, crucially, London mayor Sadiq Khan. The London mayor lost faith she could enact reforms quickly or radically enough, but a report last week found he had effectively constructively dismissed Dick.

In truth pledging rapid reforms were a crucial promise anyone hoping to succeed Dick as Met commissioner had to make and act on.

The advert for Met commissioner published by both the Conservative-run Home Office and Labour mayor of London, demanded the “rooting out unacceptable behaviour at all levels, including misogyny, racism and homophobia”.

The advert, reflecting the view in the Home Office and City Hall, called for reform of the “institutional culture”, and the restoration of “public confidence” and “legitimacy” in Britain’s biggest force.

The findings of the inquiries into the Met and its culture, one ordered by the force itself and the other by government, will be delayed because of legal reasons.

Outgoing home secretary Priti Patel, who after consulting Khan appointed Rowley, sent an open letter this weekend demanding radical changes from the new commissioner, who is paid £293,000 a year.

Patel called for “extensive reform” and demanded Rowley “promote better leadership and higher standards at every level throughout the force”.

Patel added: “Londoners need to be assured that improvements are being made immediately and will have an impact. I expect the MPS, under your leadership, clearly to demonstrate that it will learn from the appalling mistakes of the past and move the culture away from the organisational defensiveness that has hindered progress and damaged public trust.”

Rowley, 57, a former head of counter-terrorism, left the Met in 2018 and returns after time in the private sector. He has vowed to be “ruthless in removing those who are corrupting our integrity”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Priti Patel
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Corruption#Prejudice#New Met
The Guardian

Why has fighting broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Fighting has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, republics in the Caucasus that have gone to war twice over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In a sharp escalation of hostilities, Armenia said nearly 50 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan. Both sides blame each other for the most deadly flare-up since the 2020 war, and world powers have urged a ceasefire.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Alain Tanner obituary

The film director Alain Tanner, who has died aged 92, was a leading light in the Swiss new wave at the start of the 1970s. Tanner’s cinema attempted to arouse “a smug nation drowsed by a facile ideology of neutrality” by looking at alternative lifestyles. In 1968,...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Guess what, women can vote! Is that why even hardline anti-abortion Republicans are backtracking?

Want to know a fun fact about women in the US? They comprise half the population and they’ve got the right to vote. Pissing them off en masse is a risky political move –as Republicans are quickly finding out. A few months ago it looked like Republicans would decimate the Democrats in the midterm elections in November; now they are on much shakier ground. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60% of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, and that the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade earlier this year is “the single issue most likely to make them vote this November”. In the two weeks after Roe was overturned, the number of people registering to vote increased by 10%, new women voters far outnumbering men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy