Nevada, IA

PCM volleyball opens HOIC play with loss to Nevada

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
Riley Johannes (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — First year PCM volleyball coach Sarah De Vries was happy with how her squad hung with rival Nevada on Thursday night.

The Cubs were just too much at the net and their 43 kills led them to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 road win. It was the Heart of Iowa Conference opener for both teams.

“Nevada is a very strong team and I liked how tough we played against them,” De Vries said. “Our front row was just no match for their top hitters.”

Addison Steenhoek (ScottFairbairn)

Riley Johannes led the Mustangs (3-7 overall, 0-1 in the conference) with six kills, eight digs and two aces and Addison Steenhoek registered five kills and three digs.

Sidney Shaver finished with 12 assists and two digs, Eliana Buswell tallied six assists and two digs and Skylar Burns registered four digs.

Joslin Briles put down three kills, RaeAnn Duinink had three digs, Tori Lindsay finished with two kills and Ella Schendel and Reese Palm both had two digs.

RaeAnn Duinink (ScottFairbairn)

The Mustangs were 45-of-51 in serves with four aces. Steenhoek and Buswell were 8-of-8 in serves, Shaver was 6-of-6 and Duinink finished 9-of-10.

“Although we trailed in points the whole match we continued to play aggressively at the net and scrappy in the back row, especially at the service line,” De Vries said. “I saw some things that we need to work on and get stronger at, but overall I was proud of how the team hung with Nevada.”

Nevada (6-5, 1-0) is 17-0 against PCM since 2007. Mady Gibson had 36 assists and Lily Goos and Mya Spykerman finished with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

