Baxter volleyball bolts past Collins-Maxwell

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
Mandee Selover

BAXTER — Another strong serving night kept Baxter’s volleyball team unbeaten in Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

The Bolts recorded their fifth straight win and continued their success against rival Collins-Maxwell during a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 home win.

Baxter is 18-2 against the Spartans (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the conference) since 2017 and the Bolts have won 15 in a row.

Mandee Selover led the Bolts (5-2, 2-0) with six kills, three digs and four aces and Abbie Meyer tallied a team-best eight kills and four aces.

Julie Damman

Julie Damman dished out a team-best 13 assists and added two digs and two aces and Lilyan Headlee tallied a team-high 12 digs and served up two aces.

Calleah Frink finished with three kills and two digs, Kelcie Shedd had three digs, Bailey Littell put down two kills and Kendyl Stevenson had two digs.

The Bolts were 62-of-68 in serves with 12 aces. Damman served 13-of-13, Selover was 14-of-15 and Headlee finished 12-of-13.

