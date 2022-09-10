ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Packers Tight End

Fresh off their season-opening loss on Monday night, the Denver Broncos added some depth on Tuesday. NFL agent David Canter shared that his client Dominique Dafney has signed with the Broncos. Dafney, 25, is a tight end with who last spent time with the Green Bay Packers. The Indiana State...
DENVER, CO
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur provides encouraging injury update

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an encouraging injury update on rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker. Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose the game in their regular season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings, but they also lost a few players to injury during the game. That...
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers

