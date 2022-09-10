Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Packers Tight End
Fresh off their season-opening loss on Monday night, the Denver Broncos added some depth on Tuesday. NFL agent David Canter shared that his client Dominique Dafney has signed with the Broncos. Dafney, 25, is a tight end with who last spent time with the Green Bay Packers. The Indiana State...
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Harrison Smith intercepts Aaron Rodgers as Vikings wreak havoc on Packers
The Vikings are making the most out of their Week 1 matchup against the Packers. After the Vikings took a 17-0 lead, Aaron Rodgers and company were pressed to score before halftime to shave at the deficit. A heavy pass rush by Minnesota caused Rodgers to throw an errant pass.
Packers: Matt LaFleur provides encouraging injury update
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an encouraging injury update on rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker. Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose the game in their regular season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings, but they also lost a few players to injury during the game. That...
Packers put LB Krys Barnes on IR
The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes on injured reserve Tuesday and signed offensive lineman Caleb Jones from the
The Morphing Bears and Packers Rivalry
It's a young Bears team with less exposure to the Green Bay rivalry, but a few players do understand how fans feel about it.
