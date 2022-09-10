DETROIT (AP) — Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season. Detroit’s strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they’ve grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO