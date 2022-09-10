Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
Dalton Schultz is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 2. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Lions aim to keep fans, Commanders trying to get them back
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season. Detroit’s strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they’ve grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
Howie Roseman's involvement in the Eagles defensive game plan isn't reason for concern
Jonathan Gannon raised some eyebrows this week when he mentioned Howie Roseman was involved in the defensive gameplan meetings. In the latest Go Birds! Shorts, Eliot Shorr-Parks debates with Jon Ritchie on whether that is a reason for concern.
