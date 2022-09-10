MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Central Catholic 49-0 at Autzen Stadium

Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Stat Freaks of the Week: UCLA commit Roderick Robinson and Tre Richardson of Kansas top list after reaching the end zone eight times
Bulldozing running back Roderick Robinson of Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) tops the list after rushing for 476 yards and eight scores in a 56-20 win over Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista) on Saturday. "We were able to just dominate them in the trenches and my line was opening huge holes...
MaxPreps
No. 2 Mater Dei declines offer to play No. 1 St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium in high school football's game of the year
The most highly-anticipated high school football game of 2022 between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) scheduled for Oct. 7 will remain at Santa Ana Stadium after the Monarchs declined an offer to hold the game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
247Sports
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
orangecountytribune.com
Four teams remain unbeaten
It’s three (or four) weeks into the local high school football season and four area teams remain unbeaten. Edison (4-0), the top-ranked team in our High 5 of teams in the coverage area of the Tribune, has the toughest matchup of the week. The Chargers will travel to south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC head coach Lincoln Riley gives early take on Tedford, Bulldogs
USC prevented a late Stanford charge, and survived a rather humid night in Palo Alto, to enter its battle next week at 2-0. Fresno State lost in heartbreaking fashion on the final play. Regardless, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows he’s in for potential climatic showdown when the Bulldogs...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Has Another Big Game
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II had another monster game over the weekend...
Woman Who Directed Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Granted Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove --an attack she directed.
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video is Fined
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
RELATED PEOPLE
La Puente mother avoids jail time for telling her daughter to punch another basketball player
The 44-year-old La Puente mother who told her daughter to punch another player during a basketball game avoided any jail time much to the dismay of the victim's mom Alice Ham. "I just can't in good conscience let this go," said Ham. "As a mom, I just can't in good conscience sweep this under the rug."In November 2021, Ham's daughter was left concussed on a Garden Grove youth basketball court after being punched by an opposing player. The attacker's mother, Tira Hunt, was charged with misdemeanor battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she told her daughter to...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: California Board of Regents to meet regarding UCLA's B1G move
The conference realignment rumors have not slowed down despite the college football season action heating up. For UCLA, the California Board of Regents will meet once again to discuss the impending move to the B1G. According to Stewart Mandel, the Regents are scheduled for a closed meeting on Sept. 22....
Headlines: Guadalajara Cartel Founder Released From Prison; Dodgers Clinch NL West Title
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Donations are being requested for funeral services for Mikie (Windfield) Lee, the 17-year-old who was tragically shot and killed...
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple. According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles
PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
nypressnews.com
Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race
California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot
This dessert hot spot in Orange County serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!
Comments / 0