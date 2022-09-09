Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated concerns about a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s findings, alleging James, a fellow Democrat, used the probe to tarnish him and further her own political interests. James, who briefly ran for governor after Cuomo resigned, “had her own politically motivated and self-interest driven agenda,” Cuomo said. James’ office declined comment.
Biden drops in on Delaware to vote in person for primaries
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden made a quick jaunt to his home state on Tuesday evening to vote in Delaware’s primary, one of the last contests ahead of the November elections. Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where the incumbent was convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.
Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. Gorbea would be the first Latina governor in New England if elected. She says the state needs better leadership on issues like housing, education and climate change. McKee is touting his leadership in navigating the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Rhode Island voters are also choosing nominees for the U.S. House, the Legislature and other state and local offices.
Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It’s the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon driver hailed as hero for helping family get out of burning home
SYOSSET, New York (WCBS) — A Long Island delivery driver is being hailed as a hero for running into a burning home to save a family. The driver shared his harrowing account with CBS2’s Tim McNicholas on Sunday night. The aftermath of the blaze reveals boarded up windows...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
A Connecticut jury is set to hear opening arguments about how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Waterbury, only 18 miles from Newtown, where 20 children and six educators were killed in 2012. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families say Jones caused the families emotional and psychological harm. Jones says he now believes the shooting did occur, but has cited free speech rights in saying it was a hoax. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents in a similar lawsuit over the hoax lies.
Remnants of Kay still affecting the Southland
A Flood Watch is in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, until 8:00 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Southland as tropical moisture, left over from Kay, is directed northeast. Skies will clear across the Coachella Valley on Tuesday though...
Connecticut students say summer gym classes unfairly impact GPAs
HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Seniors at Hamden High School have been calling for change after they say they’ve discovered a problem with the grading system for gym class. It’s a problem that has been brought up before. Now, students said they have proposed an immediate solution. Three...
