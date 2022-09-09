Read full article on original website
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
Millcreek Township Supervisors to Vote to Part Ways with Animal Control Officer after Cat's Death
Millcreek Township supervisors are set to vote to part ways with their animal control officer following the controversial death of a cat, according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. The agenda includes a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the township, AFSCME Local 3530 and animal control officer Richard Lyall for...
