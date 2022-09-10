Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been widely criticized by the public eye after stepping away from royal duties, and this scrutiny has also passed down to their children, Archie and Lilibet. Now, people wonder just how they plan to raise their children, in addition to wondering how the royal parents filled out their second child’s birth certificate because according to reports, the parents decided to do things a little differently.
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world will travel to London over the weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to be hosted by King Charles the day before her funeral.
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details Thursday about the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at 96 and her private interment later Monday. Her death at her beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat ended the monarch’s 70-year reign. Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, said the funeral and events over coming days are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.” Tens of thousands were standing in a line Thursday that snaked for more than four miles along the River Thames in London, waiting to file in silence past her coffin.
In 50 years, North America has lost 3 billion birds or one in every four. A new mapping app reveals the challenges they face as they migrate.
