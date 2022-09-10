Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
Valley was no cupcake, but Jaguars rally to win after dropping opening set
Delainey Winkel and her teammates on the Ankeny Centennial volleyball squad enjoyed some chocolate cupcakes on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Jaguars celebrated Winkel’s birthday and a come-from-behind victory after Centennial rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win at No. 9 Valley in a CIML Conference match. “I think...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks place 6th at Bowman Invite behind runner-up Hensen; Jags take 8th
What could have been for the Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf teams. The Hawks and Jaguars each played well in the Turk Bowman Invitational on Monday at Veenker Golf Course in Ames, but a few big numbers prevented both squads from finishing even higher in the 17-team field.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was an awesome day!’: Rinehart, Angus reach milestones at Metro Classic
Saturday was a day of milestones for the Ankeny Centennial volleyball team. Coach Jessica Rinehart earned her 300th career victory at the school, while senior setter Reagan Angus dished out her 500th career assist as the sixth-ranked Jaguars went 4-1 on the day in the Metro Classic at Southeast Polk.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 196
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews coach Rick Nelson and senior defensive back/receiver Jamison Patton about the Ankeny football team’s 2-1 start and previews Friday’s showdown at top-ranked Southeast Polk. Joey Glenn, the president for sports performance and rehab at Engineered Per4mance by DMOS in Ankeny, also makes an appearance.
Comments / 0