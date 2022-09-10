ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning puts on another show as Newman rolls

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGorE_0hpieZ2400

The big game on Saturday is in Austin as top-ranked Alabama faces the Longhorns.

The eyes of Texas on Friday were on New Orleans and UT fans had to like what happened.

Heralded Longhorn recruit Arch Manning had quite the game as Newman downed Riverside, 42-20.

Per Nola.com:

The Texas Longhorns commit was nearly perfect, completing 19 of his 22 attempts for 221 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of those incompletions were drops, one of which would have been a touchdown, and he added one more score with an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a good game, and this is a rivalry that goes way back,” Manning said. “They have a really good running back, and it was a fun game for sure. It took us a while to get going, we only got the ball three times in the first half. They had a good game plan keeping the ball from us, but I think we capitalized on our opportunities and we only punted once.”

The highlights can be seen below and some of the passes are nothing short of brilliant.

