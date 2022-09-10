Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO