Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5starpreps.com
Concord Christian School Girls Soccer (8-1-1) budding into area soccer power; Lions top Alcoa, 3-2
Concord Christian School girls’ soccer coach Jason Jennings has coached most of his seven seniors since they were in middle school. He’s watched them grow up. And he’s watched the CCS program grow with them. The Lady Lions (8-1-1) recorded another signature win Tuesday night with a...
5starpreps.com
West (4-0) at Sevier County (4-0), Campbell County’s Air-Raid Attack, CAK faces rival Webb
This week’s high school football report for Division II and Classes 4A-6A in the 5Star Preps coverage area highlights. Hard to believe we’re already at the halfway point of the regular season:. Game of the Week: West at Sevier County. Campbell County’s air raid. CAK’s tall task...
bbbtv12.com
Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend
Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
4 Trail Riders Rescued After Getting Lost Near Monterey Sunday
The Putnam County Rescue Squad recovered four trail riders Sunday evening that lost their way near Bell Ridge Campground in Monterey. EMA Planning and Operations Chief Brandon Smith said the 911 center received a call around 4:00 p.m. from the group. Smith said their vehicle got stuck on a side trail causing the response.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
Dolly Parton movie props for sale at Sevierville thrift store
Anyone hoping to get their hands on items from Dollywood may have a better opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
According to the Alcoa Police Department, one person died in a pedestrian crash on Alcoa Highway on Tuesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WATE
Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KFVS12
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said...
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
Comments / 0