Rockwood, TN

Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend

Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
OAK RIDGE, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

4 Trail Riders Rescued After Getting Lost Near Monterey Sunday

The Putnam County Rescue Squad recovered four trail riders Sunday evening that lost their way near Bell Ridge Campground in Monterey. EMA Planning and Operations Chief Brandon Smith said the 911 center received a call around 4:00 p.m. from the group. Smith said their vehicle got stuck on a side trail causing the response.
MONTEREY, TN
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

