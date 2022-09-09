Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Bill Gates bigger than Thomas Edison? Half of Americans say modern entrepreneurs more influential than historical pioneers
NEW YORK — Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Jobs are the top three most influential modern entrepreneurs, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans. Asked to select who from a list of 40 entrepreneurs has made the biggest positive impact on society in the last 50 years, respondents chose the founders of Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple as the top innovators, with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg not far behind.
studyfinds.org
10,000 steps a day is key to better health — but so is how fast you’re walking
SYDNEY — Millions of fitness-centric individuals aim to walk 10,000 steps each day to help lower their chances for serious health problems. Scientists now say that the speed at which they’re walking may be just as important as hitting the number alone. Walking five miles daily, or about...
studyfinds.org
Can you go viral? 2 in 5 adults think they can become superstar content creators
NEW YORK — Grab your ring light, selfie stick, and headphones — four in 10 Americans think they have what it takes to be the next content creator superstar. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults finds that 41 percent have considered going into one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries: content creation. In fact, three in 10 claim they’ve already gone viral.
studyfinds.org
Narcissistic U.S. presidents prone to keeping country at war longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does a leader’s personality play into their ability to lead a nation during military operations? New research out of The Ohio State University concludes that U.S. presidents with high levels of narcissism tend to govern during prolonged wars, and often put their own selfish interests above the needs of the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Stock-Split Stock Could Double Your Money
Tesla is a fast-growing company that could be a long-term winner.
studyfinds.org
‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
Comments / 0