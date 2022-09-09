NEW YORK — Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Jobs are the top three most influential modern entrepreneurs, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans. Asked to select who from a list of 40 entrepreneurs has made the biggest positive impact on society in the last 50 years, respondents chose the founders of Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple as the top innovators, with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg not far behind.

