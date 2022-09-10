Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Scientists develop drug that strengthens muscles, bones — without exercise
TOKYO — Could a pill one day reverse the health harms from living a sedentary lifestyle? Scientists in Japan say they’ve developed a drug which can reproduce the positive effects that exercise typically has on people’s muscles and bones. Researchers at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
10,000 steps a day is key to better health — but so is how fast you’re walking
SYDNEY — Millions of fitness-centric individuals aim to walk 10,000 steps each day to help lower their chances for serious health problems. Scientists now say that the speed at which they’re walking may be just as important as hitting the number alone. Walking five miles daily, or about...
Pelvis power: Scientists reveal why this remarkable bone structure unique to humans is so important
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It seems like a no-brainer to point to superior intellect and bigger brains of humans if asked what separates people from animals. An equally correct answer, however, would be the human pelvis. Scientists say it’s our unique pelvis that allows humans to walk upright on two legs, while also making it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (housing those big brains).
‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
Pipes 2 million times smaller than an ant could deliver medicine right to human cells!
Tiny pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could one day deliver medicine straight to individual cells, according to new research. A team from Johns Hopkins University says the “nanochannel” plumbing system could one day funnel drugs, proteins, and molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissues – without any risk of side-effects.
Teens who get more exercise are also more likely to vape, shocking study shows
ATHENS, Georgia — Exercise gives you a healthier body and mind, but that may not include learning to make good decisions. A recent study from the University of Georgia reports that high school students who work out four to five days a week were surprisingly 23% more likely to use electronic vaping cigarettes than more sedentary peers.
Dietary supplement shows ability to prevent macular degeneration
BETHESDA, Md. — The most common cause of blindness in older Americans is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, there is hope that people can slow the progression of vision loss down. Researchers with the National Eye Institute analyzed 10 years’ worth of data and found that a modified version of the AREDS2 formula, which contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, was effective in slowing down AMD progression.
