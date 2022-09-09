Read full article on original website
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
KYTV
Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
KYTV
City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
KTTS
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
James River Church’s Mobile Food Pantry provides meals for families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin. According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families. They will also be distributing hygiene items, […]
KYTV
Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
Must see events coming this fall season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending. From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us. Here are some […]
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
KYTV
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: What happened to the downtown Springfield child care group Uptown Kids?
I haven’t thought much about child care in some 27 years. My son is 32 now, and for the most part, I have no idea when he eats, sleeps or, thankfully, when he has a burning, itchy rash. But I read most of the stories that ran in the...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: New advancements in roofing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cox Roofing in Springfield has invested in roofing equipment that is helping to modernize its business. Find out what technology they’re investing in.
SUV overturns on I-44 creating traffic back-up near Halltown, Mo.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 a.m. Monday Missouri State Highway Patrol respond to a rollover crash west of Halltown, Mo. along I-44 at 56 mile marker. An SUV towing a pickup crashed with two occupants. Screenshot MSHP preliminary crash report. Virnel Newsome, 79, of Lakeside, Arizona, was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion, westbound on I-44. He was not...
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
KYTV
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
Two dead, including teen, after early morning head-on car crash in rural Mo.
Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal.
KYTV
Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms. 1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs. On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says...
Joplin kicks off annual City Auction
Joplin residents are going once, going twice to the annual Joplin City Auction held at the Street Maintenance Barn.
