Stockton, MO

KYTV

Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Stockton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Must see events coming this fall season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending. From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us. Here are some […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Tigers
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
NEVADA, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
OZARK, MO

