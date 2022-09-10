ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

eugeneweekly.com

Housing All Creatures

Under a smoke-filled sky at the Lane Events Center, children throw a football on a patch of grass, Greenhill Humane Society volunteers walk small dogs and a few hundred feet away the horse arena houses scores of livestock. In one day, the Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubled its size —...
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A West Side Story

The race for the West Lane County Board of County Commissioners seat could change the direction of county leadership. The board is technically nonpartisan, but political beliefs underlie many of its votes, which affect anything from land use to human services. After Springfield’s David Loveall eked out a win over incumbent Lane County Commissioner Joe Berney in May, the Nov. 8 general election could tilt county leadership toward a conservative or liberal dominant majority, which could have ramifications in a post-Roe v. Wade political landscape.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
LINN COUNTY, OR

