The race for the West Lane County Board of County Commissioners seat could change the direction of county leadership. The board is technically nonpartisan, but political beliefs underlie many of its votes, which affect anything from land use to human services. After Springfield’s David Loveall eked out a win over incumbent Lane County Commissioner Joe Berney in May, the Nov. 8 general election could tilt county leadership toward a conservative or liberal dominant majority, which could have ramifications in a post-Roe v. Wade political landscape.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO