eugeneweekly.com
Housing All Creatures
Under a smoke-filled sky at the Lane Events Center, children throw a football on a patch of grass, Greenhill Humane Society volunteers walk small dogs and a few hundred feet away the horse arena houses scores of livestock. In one day, the Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubled its size —...
eugeneweekly.com
A West Side Story
The race for the West Lane County Board of County Commissioners seat could change the direction of county leadership. The board is technically nonpartisan, but political beliefs underlie many of its votes, which affect anything from land use to human services. After Springfield’s David Loveall eked out a win over incumbent Lane County Commissioner Joe Berney in May, the Nov. 8 general election could tilt county leadership toward a conservative or liberal dominant majority, which could have ramifications in a post-Roe v. Wade political landscape.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
KTVZ
Cedar Creek Fire explodes to 74,000 acres; Oakridge still evacuated, Hwy. 58 still shut; some power being restored
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Cedar Creek Fire more than doubled in size yet again in Friday’s hot, windy weather, exploding to nearly 74,000 acres while prompting the continued evacuation Saturday of Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding areas west of the fire, officials said. The fire has grown to...
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
High winds lead to massive spread for Cedar Creek Fire.
The Cedar Creek Fire grew over 18,000 acres Friday due to high winds and dry conditions in the Willamette Valley.
Vitae Springs Fire threatens homes in South Salem; Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
SALEM, Ore. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and...
Cedar Creek Fire jumps fire lines, explodes to over 85,000 total acres
The Cedar Creek fire breached containment lines Saturday leading to another massive growth for the already huge blaze.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
KVAL
Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
