Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins
SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 13, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Redbank, St. Marys Boys Get Big Wins; Clearfield, Fairview Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Owen Clouse scored a pair of goals to help send Redbank Valley to a 4-2 win over Brockway. Owen Harmon and Jordan Smith also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs, who improved ot 5-0 with the win. The Bulldogs led 3-1 at...
d9and10sports.com
General McLane Looks to Keep Momentum in Thursday Matchup with North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. – General McLane has some momentum going following a season-opening loss to Slippery Rock and they look to continue that in a Region 5 matchup against North East on Thursday. Since then, coach Marshall McCormick’s Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 5) have posted an 18-7 win over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Soccer Recaps: ECC, Port, Mercer, North East Boys, Karns City Girls Earn Impressive Wins
ULYSSES, Pa. – Timmy Brannock recorded a hat trick as Elk County Catholic earned a 5-2 win over Northern Potter. Anthony Messineo and Will Wortman had the other tallies for the Crusaders. Ty Daniels had both goals for the Panthers. Sagan Beaver had four stops for ECC and Ean...
d9and10sports.com
Smethport Girls, Saegertown Boys Get Golf Victories Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BOLIVAR, NY – Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson earned medalist honors with a 53 but it was Smethport that earned a 31-24 team victory. For the Hubbers, Olivia Schott shot a 58, Hope Peterson 63, Ava Costa 68, Isabella Learn 70, and Jackie Davis 73. Also for OV, Shayden...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City RB Knox in Rare Air as Possibly Only 3-time 400-yard Rusher in PA History
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethan Knox is believed to be the first running back in Pennsylvania High School history with three 400-yard rushing games and the first with back-to-back 400-yard games. Records show 48 players in Commonwealth history to rush for 400 yards in a game...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood
'It’s kind of a serious thing.'
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Keystone at Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Keystone at Clarion volleyball game on D9and10Sports.com Tuesday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity match. The JV match will be broadcast without commentary with a start time of 6 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Honored During Banquet at Edward Michaels Building
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night ended on Friday, September 9, and the 2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Erick Rudolph was honored on Saturday, September 10, at Edwards Michaels building on the speedway grounds. (Pictured above: Erick Rudolph) Rudolph secured his points title on Friday night with a...
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
WFMJ.com
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
erienewsnow.com
Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge
Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
Demolition begins of old Schuster’s building in Masury
Crews have begun demolishing the former Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue.
Comments / 0