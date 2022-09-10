ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins

SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
COCHRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Oil City, PA
City
Wexford, PA
City
Knox, PA
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
North East, PA
Sports
Oil City, PA
Sports
City
Meadville, PA
City
Titusville, PA
City
Youngsville, PA
City
Girard, PA
City
Grove City, PA
City
Fairview, PA
City
North East, PA
City
Cochranton, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
YourErie

Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
EDINBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Cochranton Wins#Pizza Hut Scoreboard#Oilers#Maxpreps
VISTA.Today

Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania

Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
FOXBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
explore venango

Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy