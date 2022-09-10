Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Update: Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima. Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air Force, other agencies join search for missing 4-year-old
Update: Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up. Searchers are continuing to look for a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday night. “We’re hoping that we can find this child and safely return him to his...
Yakima Herald Republic
Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues
In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
Yakima Herald Republic
Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley
The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee
It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke
Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
Yakima Herald Republic
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender for Sept. 16-18: Mexican independence, cool beards and Paperboys
Between the end of summer and gearing up for the upcoming Central Washington State Fair, you’d think this time of year would be quiet with few events to share. That’s not the case at all. Yakima supposedly experiences 300 days of sunshine a year, so we know how...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Family asks for public's help in continuing search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
With authorities scaling back a search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday evening at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, his family is asking for the public’s help. Lucian James Munguia went missing at the park near the Yakima River around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. His family called police after 15 minutes, launching a massive search of the park and the surrounding area.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley business tidbits: New restaurant and medical clinics
• Now that Crumbl Cookies has opened, the next Hogback Development project drawing huge interest from Yakima residents is the nearby Chipotle being built at 2416 W. Nob Hill Blvd. The exterior of the building appears complete, with crews seen working inside the nationwide Mexican food chain this past week....
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish administrator sues school district and superintendent over alleged retaliation
A Toppenish School District administrator filed a lawsuit against the district and Superintendent John Cerna over alleged retaliation she faced for cooperating with an investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior by John and Bertha Cerna, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Friday. In the complaint, Brenda Mallonee...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday event at Zillah Teapot commemorates 100th anniversary of Teapot Dome Scandal
ZILLAH — City officials will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal on Saturday at the quirky landmark inspired by it. Mayor Scott Carmack will speak during the 11 a.m. ceremony at Teapot Dome Memorial Park, 117 First Ave. The public event at the Teapot Dome Service Station, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, is expected to last about half an hour.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure
At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
Yakima Herald Republic
With data delay, Yakima police find mixed domestic violence trends
After a year of data collection and program changes, updated intimate partner violence statistics don’t show the same promising trends law enforcement officials in Yakima initially thought. A delay in workflow meant the July numbers shared at last month’s domestic violence coalition meeting — for the first month of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside Council delays decision on Town House Motel business license
SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside City Council postponed a decision about the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday after hearing concerns about substandard living conditions and criminal activity. City staff recommended the council revoke the motel’s business license. Abandoned vehicles, criminal activity and substandard rooms found during a...
