San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

Mayor Breed loses control of SF Police Commission

One mayor-appointed police commissioner split from his fellow appointees on Wednesday to swing a vote for the commission’s new leadership — and end Mayor London Breed’s control of the body. In an unusual move, Breed’s appointee Max Carter-Oberstone voted with Board of Supervisors appointees to elect Board-appointee...
Mission Local

So how exactly do you get one of those vending permits?

The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week. Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death.
Mission Local

Cop Watch: Walls, biased policing (again), reform delays (again)

The gates around Mission Station, once envisioned as permanent, come down. Police erected metal barricades around Mission Station two and a half years ago, in response to protests about the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. This summer, neighborhood Captain Gavin McEachern expressed interest in making the temporary gates a permanent fixture.
Mission Local

Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today

Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
Mission Local

Gitano soul music, straight outta Andalusia at Brava

In the decade and a half before Covid-19 disrupted international travel (and everything else), the Bay Area Flamenco Festival created a brisk and efficient pipeline, bringing Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists to San Francisco and East Bay stages. But between the pandemic and festival founder Nina Menendez navigating treatment for cancer, the inflow of artists from Spain, particularly performers from the extended Andalusian clans that have maintained the raw cante jondo (deep song) tradition, has slowed to a trickle. Two concerts this month presented by Mission District-based Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco seem to have reopened the tap.
Mission Local

Judge rules against Leanna Louie, keeps her off ballot

As attorney Christine Linnenbach readied for a courtroom crescendo, Judge Richard Ulmer, once more, served as a human cooling rod. “This matter is not just about Leanna Louie,” said Linnenbach, one of three lawyers representing the erstwhile District 4 supervisor candidate in her legal quest to get back on November’s ballot. Linnenbach’s voice began to rise: “This courtroom is filled with …”
Mission Local

After 2.5 years, SF jails to allow (some) visitors again

Joanna Hernandez has seen her son once in the past two and a half years. It isn’t a matter of distance: he’s only ever a few miles away at a San Francisco jail where he has been for five years. Although Hernandez works for San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, like other parents, she has not been able to see him since early 2020 when San Francisco suspended in-person jail visits as Covid-19 arrived in the city.
Mission Local

Latino community joins SFPD traffic stop discussion

In the first of several listening sessions, Latino community members on Tuesday shared their personal experiences of being targeted by police and their lingering doubts about a new traffic stop policy for the San Francisco Police Department. The drafted policy as written will ban racially or otherwise biased stops and...
Mission Local

Armed robbery suspect at 26th and Folsom

On Thursday at 4:26 p.m., police officers chased and detained an armed robbery suspect near Garfield Park. Officers said they “observed” a man who they suspected of armed robbery park his red sedan outside Rubin’s Market, a liquor store on Folsom and 26th Streets. When the officers...
Mission Local

Tartine union supporters rally for more dough in contract

Roughly a score of supporters gathered outside the Tartine Manufactory this Labor Day weekend, brandishing stickers and posters emblazoned with one message:. Among them were former Tartine employees, activists from the Democratic Socialists of America, and fellow members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. Some customers lining up out...
Mission Local

Mission Local

ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

