Joanna Hernandez has seen her son once in the past two and a half years. It isn’t a matter of distance: he’s only ever a few miles away at a San Francisco jail where he has been for five years. Although Hernandez works for San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, like other parents, she has not been able to see him since early 2020 when San Francisco suspended in-person jail visits as Covid-19 arrived in the city.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO