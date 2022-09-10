Read full article on original website
Catalytic converter theft hits home for SF Police Department
Multiple police sources told Mission Local that four identifiably marked SFPD vehicles were hit by a thief or thieves who cut out their catalytic converters. The incident may have taken place in the wee hours of Monday and was discovered by police personnel on Monday afternoon. Filching catalytic converters has...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly lit man’s tent on fire
A man who allegedly lit a Shotwell Street homeless resident’s tent on fire last month was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and arson, according to the San Francisco Police Department. That Aug. 7 incident led to a man being severely burned after his tent was set ablaze. The...
Day one of enforcing permits at the 24th street plaza proves easier than expected
The threat of today’s scheduled permit enforcement at the 24th Street BART Plaza appeared, this morning, to ward off the vast majority of the vendors who typically pack the east plaza sidewalk to sell their goods. It was Day One of the scheduled enforcement, where Public Works and the...
Mayor Breed loses control of SF Police Commission
One mayor-appointed police commissioner split from his fellow appointees on Wednesday to swing a vote for the commission’s new leadership — and end Mayor London Breed’s control of the body. In an unusual move, Breed’s appointee Max Carter-Oberstone voted with Board of Supervisors appointees to elect Board-appointee...
So how exactly do you get one of those vending permits?
The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week. Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death.
Cop Watch: Walls, biased policing (again), reform delays (again)
The gates around Mission Station, once envisioned as permanent, come down. Police erected metal barricades around Mission Station two and a half years ago, in response to protests about the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. This summer, neighborhood Captain Gavin McEachern expressed interest in making the temporary gates a permanent fixture.
DA Jenkins, in the Mission, gives few clues on potential police prosecutions
In a Q&A at Manny’s on 16th and Valencia, appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins last night shared personal anecdotes and broadly promised accountability. Meanwhile, outside the cafe, protesters chanted and blared sirens. Inside, Jenkins said she wants to “be the voice for people who are suffering.”. She accused...
Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today
Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
24th St. BART Plaza has become the Mission’s Tenderloin
Angel — we’ll call him Angel — didn’t see the argument break out. But he could certainly hear it. It was in English, which, he notes, both the warring parties spoke impeccably. Arguments erupt at 24th Street BART Plaza between vendors all the time. This Aug....
Gitano soul music, straight outta Andalusia at Brava
In the decade and a half before Covid-19 disrupted international travel (and everything else), the Bay Area Flamenco Festival created a brisk and efficient pipeline, bringing Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists to San Francisco and East Bay stages. But between the pandemic and festival founder Nina Menendez navigating treatment for cancer, the inflow of artists from Spain, particularly performers from the extended Andalusian clans that have maintained the raw cante jondo (deep song) tradition, has slowed to a trickle. Two concerts this month presented by Mission District-based Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco seem to have reopened the tap.
Judge rules against Leanna Louie, keeps her off ballot
As attorney Christine Linnenbach readied for a courtroom crescendo, Judge Richard Ulmer, once more, served as a human cooling rod. “This matter is not just about Leanna Louie,” said Linnenbach, one of three lawyers representing the erstwhile District 4 supervisor candidate in her legal quest to get back on November’s ballot. Linnenbach’s voice began to rise: “This courtroom is filled with …”
After 2.5 years, SF jails to allow (some) visitors again
Joanna Hernandez has seen her son once in the past two and a half years. It isn’t a matter of distance: he’s only ever a few miles away at a San Francisco jail where he has been for five years. Although Hernandez works for San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, like other parents, she has not been able to see him since early 2020 when San Francisco suspended in-person jail visits as Covid-19 arrived in the city.
Latino community joins SFPD traffic stop discussion
In the first of several listening sessions, Latino community members on Tuesday shared their personal experiences of being targeted by police and their lingering doubts about a new traffic stop policy for the San Francisco Police Department. The drafted policy as written will ban racially or otherwise biased stops and...
Neighborhood Notes: Free tacos, bike party, ‘Eternal Love’
September is upon us, and fall lurks ominously around the corner. Fortunately, we have Labor Day weekend and a smörgåsbord of events to distract us from the passing of our gloriously foggy summer. Take a look at our list of some of this week’s choicest neighborhood goings-on, overflowing with art, exercise, and shows aplenty.
1 in 24 SF students was homeless in 2021, and numbers are going up
In his 10 years and change at Mission High School, a staff member has helped students squatting in cars or garages, called up shelters to ask about vacancies and taken time on some weekends to help students move into shelters. But this year, for the first time, he helped a...
Armed robbery suspect at 26th and Folsom
On Thursday at 4:26 p.m., police officers chased and detained an armed robbery suspect near Garfield Park. Officers said they “observed” a man who they suspected of armed robbery park his red sedan outside Rubin’s Market, a liquor store on Folsom and 26th Streets. When the officers...
Taco wrap: SF taqueros reflect on giving out thousands of tacos
In a neighborhood full of Mexican food, with tacos and burritos sold on every corner, new business owners Jose Mendoza and Pepe Valadez had to make a splash with their entrance on the Mission District food scene. By Thursday afternoon, the news was out: Fee tacos could be found during...
New SF Mexican street taco joint opens; free tacos this weekend
Jose Mendoza started his partnership with Pepe Valadez when he was four years old. Valadez served as the soccer coach, and Mendoza as the soccer player. “He was one of the kids I loved to coach,” Valadez said, reminiscing on days spent on soccer fields in Potrero Hill. Little...
Tartine union supporters rally for more dough in contract
Roughly a score of supporters gathered outside the Tartine Manufactory this Labor Day weekend, brandishing stickers and posters emblazoned with one message:. Among them were former Tartine employees, activists from the Democratic Socialists of America, and fellow members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. Some customers lining up out...
SF is removing its city-operated, ad-free news racks
Every morning, Connie Ngarangad walks down Lincoln Way toward 9th Street. Walking to the green city news rack at the corner, she picks up the San Francisco Examiner and the occasional Sunset Beacon, which she reads at her favorite bench in the San Francisco Botanical Garden. On July 25, to...
