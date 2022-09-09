ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres iconic family-friendly festival begins September 17th

You “best be-leaf” we’re open for Fall activities! Sonny Acres iconic family-friendly festival begins September 17th for a limited time through October 31st. FALL in love with our non-stop family fun fit for all ages. Pick the perfect pumpkin, enjoy a variety of amusements and attractions including everything from our Wacky Worm Roller Coaster to a ride around the farm on the Sonny Express Train, take fun to new heights on our giant jumping pillow, get baaack to nature and feed the farm animals, enjoy great food at our outdoor grill and much more!
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Weekend+ for 9/15 to 9/21

Weekend+ for Thursday 9/15 to Wednesday 9/21. THIS WEEK: Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Fall GO! Guide ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct issue. Get...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Create fall memories at Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze!

Abbey Farms offers safe fun for all ages on a huge farm with outdoor attractions that let you disconnect from the digital world. Explore Kane County’s largest corn maze, our weekend petting zoo, the Emporium Cafe, or our half-mile hayride. Enjoy the weekend craft beer & wine tent with...
AURORA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18

Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18 – 9/16 (6-11pm), 9/17 (noon-11pm) and 9/18 (noon-7pm). Great bands, carnival rides, food, fun family activities. FREE Admission. Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines.
DES PLAINES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy