You “best be-leaf” we’re open for Fall activities! Sonny Acres iconic family-friendly festival begins September 17th for a limited time through October 31st. FALL in love with our non-stop family fun fit for all ages. Pick the perfect pumpkin, enjoy a variety of amusements and attractions including everything from our Wacky Worm Roller Coaster to a ride around the farm on the Sonny Express Train, take fun to new heights on our giant jumping pillow, get baaack to nature and feed the farm animals, enjoy great food at our outdoor grill and much more!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO