Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Repmo Volleyball Sweeps Marshfield

The Republic volleyball team won its 15th match of the season Wednesday, sweeping Marshfield on the road, 25-14 25-22, 27-25. It’s the second win by Republic this week, after the Lady Tigers dropped three straight to close the Hillcrest Classic Saturday. “Tonight we did fix some things that we’ve...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Lady Tigers Drop Back-and-Forth Game at Joplin

Republic rallied from a three-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning to tie Joplin 8-8 on the road Tuesday — but Joplin responded with a single run in the bottom of the seventh to steal back a 9-8 Central Ozark Conference victory. The score had gone back...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Lady Tigers Snap Skid with Road Win

Republic volleyball broke a three-match losing streak with a win on the road at Springfield Central Monday. Republic swept Central at all three levels, varsity, JV, and freshman. In the varsity match, Central hung tough in the first set before falling 28-26, and Republic gradually asserted control after that., winning...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Branson Comes Back to Topple Tigers (Photos)

Republic’s struggling soccer offense came alive against Branson, but the previously strong defense couldn’t hold up in a 4-3 home loss to the Pirates. Republic lost a 2-0 lead, allowing four unanswered goals by Branson in suffering a home loss Tuesday night. (Photos below article.) Kleber Perez scored...
BRANSON, MO
