Economy

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'

When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
Economy
Jobs
Cars
Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off

The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed

Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
Car Subscriptions Help You To Own Nothing

And you ultimately won't be happy... If you’re a listener of Dave Ramsey, you know the financial guru is absolutely not a fan of leasing cars and he’s not alone. After all, you sink all that money into a car only to not have the asset in the end. The same thing is true of the emerging trend of car subscription services, something which automakers and others have been pushing for years because it makes them more money.
Refinery29 Australia

Refinery29 Australia is the leading publication focused on women and underrepresented voices. Through a wide spectrum of stories, original video programming and shareable social content, we celebrate and challenge the world we live in now — and reflect the one we are all shaping for tomorrow. We’re looking for...
US Retail Sales in August Grew 0.3% Compared to July, Up 9.1% Over Last Year

U.S. retail sales grew slightly in August from July, but were still well above last year’s levels. Retail sales were $683.3 billion in August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked an increase of 0.3% from the numbers July, which were amended to reflect $681.3 billion. However, sales were up 9.1% compared with August 2021. Between June 2022 through August 2022, total sales were up 9.3% compared to the same period in 2021. The spending numbers are not adjusted for inflation, which explains certain large spending surges in categories like gasoline, where sales were up 29.3% from...
The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships

When Danielle*, 32, moved in with her then-partner Michael in 2019, they had only been dating for five months. She had just got back to London after living abroad and she wasn’t making much money as a nanny. Michael was also struggling on a low publishing salary and so it seemed like there was only one housing option that made sense: Danielle should move into Michael’s shared house.
