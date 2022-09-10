Read full article on original website
Related
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
7 Best Side Gigs That Require No Training
For many people, one of the biggest barriers to launching a side hustle is the time, and sometimes the money, involved with training to prepare. But a handful of the best side gigs are ready to launch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
I bought a BMW convertible & binged on fast food in a day-long spree after $31K was put in my bank account by mistake
A TEENAGER spent $31,000 that was mistakenly deposited into his account on a BMW convertible and fast food during his shocking spending spree. The 18-year-old, who withdrew $20,000 in cash and made $5,000 worth of purchases with his debit card, was slapped with 10 years probation as a result of his illegal spending rampage.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
I make seven figures working from home – a side hustle involving little effort and can earn you $2,500 per month
THERE is one extra source of income that can earn you thousands of dollars per month involving doing a little work around your neighborhood. This year, 93 percent of working Americans have a side hustle amid high inflation, according to Insuranks. In an ideal world, you’ll want to maximize your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off
The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed
Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
Nice job if you can get it: Inside the best companies to work for in Australia as their wild perks are revealed - here's the full list
Employees at Australia's best workplaces get perks such as free study, birthdays off, cash for home office makeovers and can even swap the most hated parts of their job with someone else. The 2022 Australia Best Workplaces list, produced by the Great Place to Work Institute, named Australia's best workplaces...
Car Subscriptions Help You To Own Nothing
And you ultimately won't be happy... If you’re a listener of Dave Ramsey, you know the financial guru is absolutely not a fan of leasing cars and he’s not alone. After all, you sink all that money into a car only to not have the asset in the end. The same thing is true of the emerging trend of car subscription services, something which automakers and others have been pushing for years because it makes them more money.
Black retiree sues bank that denied her from depositing casino jackpot check
A Detroit area bank is being sued by a Michigan woman who said that employees refused to cash her check for more than $12,000 that was from a jackpot she won at a casino.
30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
Sainsbury’s staff get pay rises and free food during shifts to help with cost of living crisis
Sainsbury’s are offering staff pay rises, free food and more discounts to support them during the cost of living crisis. The supermarket firm said it was investing around £25m into the staff support scheme this autumn, with £20 million going towards increasing pay for its 127,000 hourly paid colleagues.
Refinery29
Refinery29 Australia
Refinery29 Australia is the leading publication focused on women and underrepresented voices. Through a wide spectrum of stories, original video programming and shareable social content, we celebrate and challenge the world we live in now — and reflect the one we are all shaping for tomorrow. We’re looking for...
Making Money From Home Is Simpler Than You Think — 5 Ways to Do It
Whether you’re looking to supplement the income you earn from your nine-to-five job or you’re a stay-at-home parent who's in need of some extra cash, there are a few ways you can make money from home. And the best part is, rarely will you be required to step foot outside of your home in order to get paid.
US Retail Sales in August Grew 0.3% Compared to July, Up 9.1% Over Last Year
U.S. retail sales grew slightly in August from July, but were still well above last year’s levels. Retail sales were $683.3 billion in August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked an increase of 0.3% from the numbers July, which were amended to reflect $681.3 billion. However, sales were up 9.1% compared with August 2021. Between June 2022 through August 2022, total sales were up 9.3% compared to the same period in 2021. The spending numbers are not adjusted for inflation, which explains certain large spending surges in categories like gasoline, where sales were up 29.3% from...
Refinery29
The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships
When Danielle*, 32, moved in with her then-partner Michael in 2019, they had only been dating for five months. She had just got back to London after living abroad and she wasn’t making much money as a nanny. Michael was also struggling on a low publishing salary and so it seemed like there was only one housing option that made sense: Danielle should move into Michael’s shared house.
This Woman Made A Career Change That Took Her Salary From $28k To $158k. Here's What She Did
"I was working long hours, the job wasn't very rewarding, and obviously, the pay wasn't great. In 2018, I decided I had enough, and I started looking for other jobs."
Comments / 0