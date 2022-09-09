Four-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude is expected to commit to Virginia on Wednesday at 4 p.m. from his hometown in Jersey City, N.J. Gertrude is also considering Seton Hall, Kansas, St. John’s and Rutgers. He has visited UVA and Seton Hall, which is only 12 miles from his home. He had visits scheduled to Kansas and Rutgers, but it appears those will not happen.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO