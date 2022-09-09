Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Safety Bratton sidelined with injuries; another player no longer on the UVA team
Darrius Bratton is listed on this week’s Virginia two-deep for Old Dominion (2 p.m., ACC Network), but is presently nicked up, while another Cavalier is no longer part of the team. Bratton, a 6-foot, 193-pound graduate player from Roanoke, has been dealing with a bone bruise and high-ankle sprain....
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers set school records, claim victory at Streamsong Invitational
Record-setting performances by freshman Ben James and the Cavalier men’s golf team made for an eventful opening tournament of the season on Tuesday. The Cavaliers shot a school best 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. UVA opened the tournament by tying...
jerryratcliffe.com
ODU: “They sense that there’s blood in he water,” said UVA’s Elliott
When Tony Elliott was asked about hosting Old Dominion this Saturday (2 p.m. ACC Network), he didn’t mince words. “They’re going to come in here and sense that there’s blood in the water and they’re going to come after us,” Elliott said about the Monarchs.
jerryratcliffe.com
Sambach, Hoos hold six-stroke lead heading into Wednesday’s final round
Sophomore Amanda Sambach and the Virginia women’s golf team continue to lead the field after Tuesday’s second round of play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn. After opening play with a 7-under 65 to tie the UVA single-round scoring record, Sambach shot 4-under 68 during the...
jerryratcliffe.com
Gertrude will announce decision on Wednesday; speculation is he’s a Cavalier
Four-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude is expected to commit to Virginia on Wednesday at 4 p.m. from his hometown in Jersey City, N.J. Gertrude is also considering Seton Hall, Kansas, St. John’s and Rutgers. He has visited UVA and Seton Hall, which is only 12 miles from his home. He had visits scheduled to Kansas and Rutgers, but it appears those will not happen.
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers reveal 2022-23 non-conference schedule
The Virginia women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Monday, with seven games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena as well as a preseason exhibition game. First-year head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will welcome NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown for a preseason exhibition game on Thursday,...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA announces 2022-23 Track & Field schedules
Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Vin Lananna announced on Tuesday the program’s 2022-23 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules. The indoor schedule features 11 regular-season meets prior to the ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. Virginia’s outdoor schedule features four meets at Lannigan Field as well a trip to the Texas Relays and a second consecutive appearance at the Penn Relays.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia’s women’s basketball lands state’s No. 1 prospect, St. Anne’s Kymora Johnson
The top women’s basketball prospect in the state is staying home. Kymora Johnson, a 4-star guard from Charlottesville’s Saint Anne’s-Belfield, announced Sunday that she has committed to Virginia. She is a national top 30 prospect from the recruiting class of 2023 and the Commonwealth’s No. 1 prospect according to “Hoop Gurlz.”
