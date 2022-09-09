ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Cavaliers set school records, claim victory at Streamsong Invitational

Record-setting performances by freshman Ben James and the Cavalier men’s golf team made for an eventful opening tournament of the season on Tuesday. The Cavaliers shot a school best 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. UVA opened the tournament by tying...
BOWLING GREEN, FL
jerryratcliffe.com

Sambach, Hoos hold six-stroke lead heading into Wednesday’s final round

Sophomore Amanda Sambach and the Virginia women’s golf team continue to lead the field after Tuesday’s second round of play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn. After opening play with a 7-under 65 to tie the UVA single-round scoring record, Sambach shot 4-under 68 during the...
LAKE ELMO, MN
jerryratcliffe.com

Gertrude will announce decision on Wednesday; speculation is he’s a Cavalier

Four-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude is expected to commit to Virginia on Wednesday at 4 p.m. from his hometown in Jersey City, N.J. Gertrude is also considering Seton Hall, Kansas, St. John’s and Rutgers. He has visited UVA and Seton Hall, which is only 12 miles from his home. He had visits scheduled to Kansas and Rutgers, but it appears those will not happen.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Cavaliers reveal 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The Virginia women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Monday, with seven games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena as well as a preseason exhibition game. First-year head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will welcome NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown for a preseason exhibition game on Thursday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA announces 2022-23 Track & Field schedules

Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Vin Lananna announced on Tuesday the program’s 2022-23 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules. The indoor schedule features 11 regular-season meets prior to the ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky. and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. Virginia’s outdoor schedule features four meets at Lannigan Field as well a trip to the Texas Relays and a second consecutive appearance at the Penn Relays.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

