Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2
On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets
•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game
Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.
The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies struggling with execution
Some are debating whether Haynes King should be replaced as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback or if head coach Jimbo Fisher would be better off having someone else call plays. Fisher and three of his players at Monday’s weekly press conference all had the same simple answer to the team’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels
The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset
The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M football wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media prior to the Aggies' trip to WKU. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M cross country coach Wendel McRaven meets the media prior to the Aggies' Texas A&M Invitational. (September 16, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury
Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed. The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said. The injury...
Comments / 0