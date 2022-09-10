ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2

On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Cameron, TX
Cameron, TX
Spring, TX
Bellville, TX
Waco, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cameron
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies struggling with execution

Some are debating whether Haynes King should be replaced as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback or if head coach Jimbo Fisher would be better off having someone else call plays. Fisher and three of his players at Monday’s weekly press conference all had the same simple answer to the team’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels

The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women's basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury

Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed. The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said. The injury...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

